Asian Games 2023: Arjun-Arvind rowing duo wins silver in lightweight doubles sculls

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver medal in the men’s lightweight doubles sculls event in rowing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sunday.
The Indian duo finished second with a timing of 6:28.18s. China won gold with 6:23.16s while Uzbekistan took bronze with 6:33.42s.
More to follow...
