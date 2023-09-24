MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Arjun-Arvind rowing duo wins silver in lightweight doubles sculls

The Indian duo finished second with a timing of 6:28.18s. China won gold with 6:23.16s while Uzbekistan took bronze with 6:33.42s.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 07:28 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver medal in the men’s lightweight doubles sculls event in rowing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sunday.

The Indian duo finished second with a timing of 6:28.18s. China won gold with 6:23.16s while Uzbekistan took bronze with 6:33.42s.

More to follow...

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

