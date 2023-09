Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 25: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

LIVE | September 25 Asian Games updates

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 25 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

SHOOTING

6:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification- Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

6: 30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team Final- Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification Phase 2- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 2 (Medal event)- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

(Medal rounds subject to qualification)

ROWING

7:00 AM: Men’s Single Sculls Final A- Balraj Panwar

7:40 AM: Men’s Four Final A- Jaswinder, Bheem, Punit, Ashish

8:30 AM: Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final A- Satnam, Parminder, Jakar, Sukhmeet

8:50 AM: Women’s Eight Final A- Sonali, Ritu, Priya Devi, Varsha, Aswathi, Nilesh, Tendenthoi Devi, Rukmani, Geetanjali

ARTISTICS GYMNASTICS

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s Qualification- Pranati Nayak

JUDO

7:30 AM onwards: Women -70Kg Elimination Round of 16- Garima Choudhary

(Medal bouts are subject to qualification)

SWIMMING

7:30 AM onwards: Men’s 50m backstroke Heat 4- Srihari Nataraj

7:41 AM onwards: Women’s 50m Backstroke Heat 3- Maana Patil

7:52 AM onwards: Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats- Anand AS, Virdhawal Khade

8:06 AM onwards: Women’s 200m Freestyle Heat 1- Dhinidhi Desinghu

8:20 AM onwards: Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heat 3- Likhith

8:35 AM onwards: Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heat- Hashika Ramachandra

8:51 AM onwards: Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heat 2

(Medal events subject to qualification)

TENNIS

7:30 AM

Women’s Singles Round 2- Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale

Men’s Singles Round 2- Ramkumar Ramanathan

9:30 AM onwards

Men’s Doubles Round 2- India 1 vs Uzbekistan 1

Women’s Doubles Round 1- India 2 vs Kazakhstan 2

Men’s Doubles Round 2- India 2 vs Singapore 2

1:30 PM onwards: Mixed Doubles Round 2- India 1 vs Uzbekistan 2

RUGBY SEVENS

8:20 am: Women’s Pool F- India vs Singapore

(semifinal is subject to qualification)

SAILING

8:30 AM ONWARDS

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Men’s Dinghy- ILCA7- Vishnu Sarvanan

Men’s Skiff - 49er- KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar

Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali

8:40 AM Onwards

Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6- Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan

Women’s Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma

Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh

11: 30 AM Onwards

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara

Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon

11:34 AM Onwards: Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite- Chitresh Tatha

11:40 AM onwards: Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur

CRICKET

11:30 AM: Women’s team gold medal match- India vs Sri Lanka

HANDBALL

11:30 AM: Women’s Preliminary Round - Group B- India vs Japan

BASKETBALL 3X3

11:50 PM: Women’s Round Robin Pool A- India vs Uzbekistan

12:10 PM: Men’s Round Robin Pool C- India vs Malaysia

CHESS

12:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 3

2:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 4

BOXING

4:45 PM: Women’s 60-66Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Arundhati Choudhary

5:15 PM: Men’s 46-51Kg - Preliminaries - R32- Deepak

7 PM: Men’s 63.5-71Kg - Preliminaries - R32- Nishant Dev

WUSHU

5 PM onwards: Men’s 60Kg 1/8 Final- Surya Bhanu Partap

Men’s 65Kg 1/8 Final- Vikrant Baliyan