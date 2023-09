Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: Men’s 10m air rifle underway; India schedule, Hangzhou 2022 streaming info

September 25, 2023 07:10

Rowing - Men’s single sculls - Balraj finishes fourth

India’s Balraj Panwar finishes fourth with 7:08.79s on the clock. He was poised to land on the podium at the 1500m but faltered in the final 500m

China’s Liang Zang clinched gold with 6:57.06 on the clock while Ryuta Arakawa (6:59.79) and Hong Kong’s Hin Chun Chiu (7:00.55) finished with silver and bronze respectively