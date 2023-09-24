Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in rowing men’s eight event

The Indian team won its fourth medal and third silver in the Asian Games 2023 at Huanghzou, finishing second behind China with a time of 5:43:01 in the rowing men’s eight event.

This is India’s third rowing medal, following bronze medals for Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in the men’s pair and silver for Arjun Lal Jat-Arvind Singh in the men’s lightweight double sculls.

More to follow...