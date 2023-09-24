MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in rowing men’s eight event

Asian Games 2023: The Indian team won its fourth medal and third silver in the Asian Games 2023 at Huanghzou, finishing second behind China with a time of 5:43:01 in the rowing men’s eight event.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 09:21 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian rowing team won three medals on Sunday.
The Indian rowing team won three medals on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The Indian rowing team won three medals on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian team won its fourth medal and third silver in the Asian Games 2023 at Huanghzou, finishing second behind China with a time of 5:43:01 in the rowing men’s eight event.

This is India’s third rowing medal, following bronze medals for Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in the men’s pair and silver for Arjun Lal Jat-Arvind Singh in the men’s lightweight double sculls. 

More to follow...

