Asian Games 2023: Japan stops India’s giant-killing run journey in Volleyball with a win at Hangzhou 2022

Japan, which had sent its second-string team to the Asian Games, beat the Indian men’s volleyball team 3-0 to deny a hat-trick of wins, after victories over South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 18:45 IST , Hangzhou, China - 3 MINS READ

Aashin Prasad
Japan’s men displayed the depth in quality to snuff out the tiny possibility of a shock result with a straight set win against India.
Japan’s men displayed the depth in quality to snuff out the tiny possibility of a shock result with a straight set win against India. | Photo Credit: Asian Volleyball Confederation

On paper, it appeared like there was a chance - a sliver, maybe. The Indian men were riding high from their triple wins in their previous matches, including the upsets of South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

World No. 5 Japan was up next. Japan had sent its second-string team to the Asian Games, with its recent Asian Championship-winning squad building up towards the Olympics 2024 qualifiers.

But Japan’s backup men displayed the depth in quality to snuff out the tiny possibility of a shock result with a straight set 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 dismantling of India in the top six clash here at the China Textile Sports City Centre Gymnasium on Sunday.

“This was our chance,” felt setter Appavu Muthusamy. “These three teams we played were all kind of equal [in level].”

The level he is referring to, though, comprises players who have played in the Olympics and play in top club teams. Nine of the 11 players are part of Japan’s premier volleyball league, V League, made up of 10 strong teams. Four of 11 represent the clubs which are ranked among the top 50 clubs in the world.

They are also part of the bronze-winning group at the Volleyball Nations League, having the exposure of playing overseas from June till July. Japan and defending Asian Games gold-medallist Iran are the only two Asian nations to play alongside the world’s elite this year.

For the Indians, their limited opportunities in West Asia have been put on hold since COVID-19 in 2020. The Volleyball Federation of India, which is currently suspended – a second instance in the space of seven years – due to several grievances within the setup, did not recognise the privately-run Prime Volleyball League (PVL), which aims to professionalise the sport and improve the conditions for the players.

This year, the PVL was slated in February-March at the same time as the Senior National Championships, leaving the players to choose between the two competitions.

The players, who are part of the Asian Games, opted to play in the PVL. It was the Sports Ministry-placed Ad Hoc committee, which chose the squad for the Asian Championships and the Asiad. In India, the players’ battles extend beyond the floors too. Last year, Kerala’s players had to move the High Court in order to play in the National Games.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: In her maiden Asiad, 19-year old Ramita upstages Mehuli for bronze in shooting

Against these odds, India’s chances seemed over even before the ball went up for the first serve.

But India’s task got harder with skipper Vinit Rai suffering a calf pull in the opening set, while blocker Ashwal Rai was carrying a side strain from the last game.

Both Ashwal and Vinit were regularly subbed out of the game as they struggled to have the desired impact. Against Japan, India couldn’t do what they did right to get it here so far. Japan speared its serves into areas where India couldn’t dig the ball out, retrieved India’s spikes and blocked strongly at the net.

India’s serves dropped in quality and pace as they resorted to floaters and topspin serves while their jump serves were off the mark. “Maybe it was the case of nerves,” Muthusamy wondered. Japan’s libero Kazayuki Takahashi had an excellent game by helping dig out India’s serves to set up his teammates to play its fast, attacking game.

India put together one three-point sequence in the opening set and a four-point stretch at the start of the second with Japan steamrolling past them to take the opening sets 25-16, 25-18. Ashwal and LM Manoj came good in the first half of the third set with a couple of blocks and attacking points with teams all square at 12-12 before Japan pulled away once again to seal its passage into the semifinals.

