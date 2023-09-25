MagazineBuy Print

Shooting, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score Updates: India’s Rudrankksh, Aishwary in top 8 after Series 3 in men’s 10m air rifle qualification - Hangzhou 2022 updates

Indian shooting team at Hangzhou Asian Games: Here’s all the LIVE updates, scores, commentary, and highlights from 10m air rifle men and 25m rapid fire pistol.

Updated : Sep 25, 2023 07:21 IST

Team Sportstar
Rudrankksh Patil in action during the 2023 Bhopal World Cup.
Rudrankksh Patil in action during the 2023 Bhopal World Cup. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/THE HINDU
lightbox-info

Rudrankksh Patil in action during the 2023 Bhopal World Cup. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/THE HINDU

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the shooting events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

  • September 25, 2023 06:59
    Divyansh Singh Panwar after Series 2

    He is the first Indian to conclude his second series of shots.

    10.5 - 10.6 - 102. - 10.6 - 9.8 - 10.6 - 10.6 - 10.5 - 10.7 - 10.2

    Total - 104.3

  • September 25, 2023 06:53
    Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar after Series 1

    10.6 - 10.0 - 10.7 - 10.0 - 10.9 - 10.3 - 10.4 - 10.7 - 10.6 - 9.9

    Total - 104.1

  • September 25, 2023 06:51
    Divyansh Singh Panwar after Series 1

    10.1 - 10.7 - 10.3 - 10.3 - 10.7 - 10.5 - 10.4 - 10.5 - 10.5 - 10.8

    Total - 104.8

  • September 25, 2023 06:47
    Rudrankksh Patil after Series 1

    10.7 -10.5 - 10.9 - 10.4 - 9.6 - 10.6 - 10.8 - 10.5 - 10.1

    Total - 104.8

    He stands ninth as of now.

  • September 25, 2023 06:44
    A misfire from Patil

    The Indian gets a 9.6 on his sixth shot in the first series which drops him from the second place all the way to 12th.

  • September 25, 2023 06:42
    Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomer - after 2 shots

    10.6 - 10.0

  • September 25, 2023 06:41
    Divyansh Singh Panwar - after 6 shots

    10.1 - 10.7 - 10.3 - 10.3 - 10.7 - 10.5

  • September 25, 2023 06:39
    Rudrankksh Patil - first 5 shots

    10.7 - 10.5 - 10.9 - 10.4 - 10.7

  • September 25, 2023 06:24
    AS WE ALL WAIT FOR THE EVENTS TO GO UNDERWAY, HERE’S A READY RECKONER ON TEAM INDIA’S PROSPECTS IN SHOOTING AT THE MULTI-SPORT EVENT

    ​​Indian shooting at Asian Games 2023: Preview - Battle-hardened shooters eye redemption​​

  • September 25, 2023 06:16
    FIRING POINTS, BIB NUMBERS ON START LIST

    Here are the bib numbers and firing points that have been assigned to the Indian shooters:

    1. Divyansh Singh Panwar: FP 18, BIB 1131

    2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: FP 54, BIB 1133

    3. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil: FP 57, BIB 1132

  • September 25, 2023 06:12
    INDIANS IN ACTION AT THE RANGE TODAY
    Here is a list of all the Indian shooters who will be in action at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre today -

    6:30 AM IST: 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification- Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

    6: 30 AM IST: 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team Final- Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

    6:30 AM IST: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification Phase 2- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

    6:30 AM IST: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 2 (Medal event)- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

    (Medal rounds subject to qualification)

  • September 25, 2023 06:07
    WHERE TO WATCH SHOOTING EVENTS FOR ASIAN GAMES 2023?

    The shooting events at the Asian Games 2023 today will only be available for live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network if Indians make the final. The disciplines can alternatively be live streamed on SonyLIV.

