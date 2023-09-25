- September 25, 2023 06:59Divyansh Singh Panwar after Series 2
He is the first Indian to conclude his second series of shots.
10.5 - 10.6 - 102. - 10.6 - 9.8 - 10.6 - 10.6 - 10.5 - 10.7 - 10.2
Total - 104.3
- September 25, 2023 06:53Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar after Series 1
10.6 - 10.0 - 10.7 - 10.0 - 10.9 - 10.3 - 10.4 - 10.7 - 10.6 - 9.9
Total - 104.1
- September 25, 2023 06:51Divyansh Singh Panwar after Series 1
10.1 - 10.7 - 10.3 - 10.3 - 10.7 - 10.5 - 10.4 - 10.5 - 10.5 - 10.8
Total - 104.8
- September 25, 2023 06:47Rudrankksh Patil after Series 1
10.7 -10.5 - 10.9 - 10.4 - 9.6 - 10.6 - 10.8 - 10.5 - 10.1
Total - 104.8
He stands ninth as of now.
- September 25, 2023 06:44A misfire from Patil
The Indian gets a 9.6 on his sixth shot in the first series which drops him from the second place all the way to 12th.
- September 25, 2023 06:42Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomer - after 2 shots
10.6 - 10.0
- September 25, 2023 06:41Divyansh Singh Panwar - after 6 shots
10.1 - 10.7 - 10.3 - 10.3 - 10.7 - 10.5
- September 25, 2023 06:39Rudrankksh Patil - first 5 shots
10.7 - 10.5 - 10.9 - 10.4 - 10.7
- September 25, 2023 06:24AS WE ALL WAIT FOR THE EVENTS TO GO UNDERWAY, HERE’S A READY RECKONER ON TEAM INDIA’S PROSPECTS IN SHOOTING AT THE MULTI-SPORT EVENT
- September 25, 2023 06:16FIRING POINTS, BIB NUMBERS ON START LIST
Here are the bib numbers and firing points that have been assigned to the Indian shooters:
1. Divyansh Singh Panwar: FP 18, BIB 1131
2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: FP 54, BIB 1133
3. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil: FP 57, BIB 1132
- September 25, 2023 06:12INDIANS IN ACTION AT THE RANGE TODAYHere is a list of all the Indian shooters who will be in action at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre today -
6:30 AM IST: 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification- Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
6: 30 AM IST: 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team Final- Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
6:30 AM IST: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification Phase 2- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu
6:30 AM IST: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 2 (Medal event)- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu
(Medal rounds subject to qualification)
- September 25, 2023 06:07WHERE TO WATCH SHOOTING EVENTS FOR ASIAN GAMES 2023?
The shooting events at the Asian Games 2023 today will only be available for live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network if Indians make the final. The disciplines can alternatively be live streamed on SonyLIV.
