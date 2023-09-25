India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Final Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Mandhana, Jemimah help India set target of 117

- September 25, 2023 12:54WIND - 116/7 in 20 overs.
Prabodani to bowl the final over. FOUR! Jemimah goes for the sweep, ball takes the top edge and goes over short fine leg for four.
WICKET! However, Prabodani deceives Jemimah with a slower ball and gets her caught by Gunaratne at cover. Jemimah departs for 42.
Amanjot joins Deepti. Starts with a dot ball. Wide - Prabodani sprays one down the leg side. Amanjot chips it over the bowler’s head for a single.
WICKET! Last ball of the innings, Deepti swings and misses but runs for a bye anyway. Sanjeewani removes the bails before a diving Amanjot could make it to the crease.
India finishes at 116/7. Excellent work from Sri Lanka to tightent the screws in the second half of the innings.
- September 25, 2023 12:51WIND - 110/5 in 19 overs.
Ranasinghe to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. Vastrakar manages to hand the strike back to Jemimah with a single off the second ball. Jemimah picks one.
WICKET! Vastrakar goes for the big hit but only finds the hands of Gunaratne who runs in from deep midwicket to take a brilliant catch. Vastrakar goes for 2.
Deepti Sharma, the new batter, takes a single off the second last ball. Jemimah to keep strike after taking a single off the final ball.
- September 25, 2023 12:48WIND - 106/4 in 18 overs.
Prabodani back into the attack for her second over. Just two runs off the first four balls.
WICKET! Harmanpreet goes for a drive but is beaten by the slow ball which takes the outside edge of her bat and Sanjeewani dives to complete a brilliant catch. Harmanpreet goes for 2.
Pooja Vastrakar, the new batter, starts off with a single.
- September 25, 2023 12:40WIND - 103/3 after 17 overs
Ranaweera to finish her quota. Concedes two singles off the first two balls. WICKET!!! Big turn, Ghosh looks to sweep, Sri Lankan keeper Sanjeewani appeals for caught behind and the umpire agrees. Richa departs for 9.
Harmanpreet is the next batter.
Jemimah beaten by sharp turn but manages to drag her leg back into the crease just in time before Sanjeewani takes the bails off.
Dot ball from Ranaweera to finish her quota.
- September 25, 2023 12:376IND - 100/2 in 16 overs.
Sugandika to Jemimah. The Indian batter moves to 34 with a single after pulling one to deep mid wicket. This one keeps low but Richa somehow gets some bat on it as she plays it down to short fine leg for a single.
SIX! Short ball from Sugandika, Richa hits it towards deep mid wicket where the fielder tries to catch it but ends up pushing the ball over the boundary. Sugandika follows that ball with a wide. Richa picks a single off the final ball to bring up India’s 100.
- September 25, 2023 12:31WIND - 89/2 in 15 overs.
Ranaweera to bowl her third over. Jemimah tucks one into the off side and runs for a single. Mandhana picks one after driving the ball to long off. Ranaweera bowls one down the leg side, Jemimah gets some bat on it and manages to pick another single.
WICKET!! Mandhana goes for a big sweep, gets the top edge and Prabodani runs in from short fine leg to take the catch. Mandhana departs for 46.
In comes Richa Ghosh. Starts with a dot ball.
- September 25, 2023 12:28IND - 86/1 in 14 overs.
Jemimah skies one but it falls short off the fielder at long on and the Indian takes a single. Mandhana moves to 43 with a single off Priyadarshani’s second ball. Five off the over.
- September 25, 2023 12:234IND - 81/1 in 13 overs.
Mandhana faces Ranaweera. Picks a single as she plays one down to deep backward square leg. Jemimah takes one and hands the strike back to Mandhana. Mandhana looks to sweep one, gets a top edge but fortunately for her, it falls safely.
FOUR! Jemimah makes room and hits it over covers for a boundary. Follows it up with a single.
FOUR!!! Short one from Ranaweera, Mandhana pulls it for a boundary. 12 off the over.
- September 25, 2023 12:184IND - 69/1 in 12 overs.
Kaveesha starts with a dot ball. FOUR!!! Full toss from Kaveesha and Mandhana smashes it for a boundary between deep midwicket and deep backward square leg to move into the 30s. Mandhana follows that boundary with a double. Mandhana picks a singles off the final ball to move to 36 off 36.
- September 25, 2023 12:14IND - 62/1 in 11th overs.
Left-arm spin of Ranaweera introduced into the attack by Chamari. Mandhani sweeps one down to fine leg for a single. Jemimah drives one to wide long off for a single after two dots. Slightly short one from Ranaweera, Mandhana shifts to backfoot and pulls one to the leg side for a single. Jemimah looks to sweep the final delivery but ends up being beaten by spin.
- September 25, 2023 12:114IND - 59/1 in 10 overs.
Kaveesha into the attack. Just one over of pace from Sri Lanka so far. Three off the first five. FOUR! Jemimah manages to hit one past the fielder at cover for a boundary off the final ball.
- September 25, 2023 12:044IND - 52/1 in 9 overs.
Chamari bowls. FOUR! Lucky one for Jemimah as the ball takes an outside edge and beats the keeper. Jemimah plays one down to long on and takes a single. Smriti picks a single off the final delivery. Six off the over.
- September 25, 2023 11:58IND - 46/1 in 8 overs.
Ranasinghe to bowl her second over. FOUR! Tossed up, Jemimah gets down on one knee and hits it for four over mid-wicket. Jemimah times one to the cover region and the two Indian batters go for the single. Mandhana’s bat gets stuck in the pitch and she falls down awkwardly. Brief interruption in the match as the team physio comes to check if there is anything serious. Mandhana is good to continue.
Four dot balls from Ranasinghe to finish the over.
- September 25, 2023 11:54IND - 41/1 in 7 overs.
Mandhana on strike to face Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu. A single off the second ball for the Indian opener who moves to 21. Jemimah sweeps one to the leg side to give the strike back to Mandhana. Mandhana drives one through the covers, the shot does not have enough power in it, but the left-hander manages to pick a couple. Two singles off the last two balls.
- September 25, 2023 11:506IND - 35/1 in 6 overs.
Kumari back for her second over. FOUR! She bowls one down the leg side and Mandhana has no problem in sweeping it past the short fine leg for a four. A wide from Kumari on the fifth ball. SIX! Mandhana comes down the pitch and hits one over mid off for a six. First of the match. Mandhana finishes the over with a single in the leg side to end the powerplay.
- September 25, 2023 11:47IND - 23/1 in 5 overs.
Priyadarshini sprays one wide and Jemimah plays it past the fielder at point to pick up a couple off the first ball. Mandhana back on strike after Jemimah plays one down to long on and takes a single. Another single, Mandhana knocks one to the leg side and charges down to the other end. Two singles off the last two balls as well. Six off the over.
- September 25, 2023 11:45WIND - 17/1 in 4 overs.
Fourth over. And yet again a new bowler - Sugandika Kumar. Three singles off the first three bowls. WICKET! Shafali gets impatient and tries to loft one into the leg side, only to miss it and get stumped for 9 off 15. Jemimah is the new batter in and she hits a single off the final ball.
- September 25, 2023 11:41Weather update from our correspondent Aashin Prasad
The conditions were quite hot a couple of minutes ago. Now, it has become a bit cloudy.
- September 25, 2023 11:40IND - 13/0 in 3 overs.
Priyadarshani to bowl the third over. Tidy start - four dots. Maiden over. Brilliant from Priyadarshani.
- September 25, 2023 11:374IND - 13/0 in 2 overs.
Prabodhani to bowl the second over. Puts one on the pads and Shafali plays it to the leg side for a couple. Another one on the pads and this time, Shafali clips it for four past midwicket. Shafali takes a single off the last ball to keep the strike.
- September 25, 2023 11:334IND - 6/0 in 1 over.
Smriti Mandhana opens the score with a single after a grounded shot down to long off. Ranasinghe bowls a bit wide on the penultimate delivery and Mandhana drives it through the covers for a boundary. Six off the first over.
- September 25, 2023 11:30Pitch Report
The match is being conducted on a pitch which has not been used so far.
- September 25, 2023 11:25Time for the national anthems
First up, it will be the Sri Lankan national anthem followed by the Indian national anthem.
- September 25, 2023 11:17Playing XI - Sri Lanka
Athapaththu (c), Dasanayaka, Gunarathne, Prabodani, Anushka, Kaluwa Dewa, Ranasinghe, Ranaweera, Nilakshi, Priyadarshani, Kaveesha, Madushika
- September 25, 2023 11:11Playing XI - India
Harmanpreet (c), Shafali, Amanjot, Gayakwad, Ghosh, Mandhana, Jemimah, Titas, Deepti, Devika, Vastrakar
Kanika Ahuja has made way for Harmanpreet.
- September 25, 2023 11:03TOSS UPDATE
India has won the toss and elected to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur is back as the captain of the team.
- September 25, 2023 10:57Sri Lanka’s road to final
Like India, Sri Lanka too began its run directly from the quarterfinals. In a match reduced to 15 overs, Sri Lanka restricted Thailand to 78/7 before chasing the target in 10.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.
In the semifinals, Sri Lanka defeated two-time gold medallist Pakistan. Pakistan could only score 75/9. In reply, Sri Lanka chased the target in 16.3 overs with six wickets remaining.
- September 25, 2023 10:53Just in case you missed it, here are the highlights of the India vs Bangladesh semifinal
- September 25, 2023 10:50India’s road to final
India, top-seeded team, began its campaign directly from the quarterfinals where it faced Malaysia. India smashed 173 in the first innings before rain interrupted the match two balls into Malaysia’s chase. The tie could not be completed and India progressed to the semifinals on account of being the higher-seeded team.
In the semifinals, India dismissed Bangladesh for just 51 before chasing it in just 8.2 overs.
- September 25, 2023 10:42Can Harmanpreet Kaur play today in the final?
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is eligible to play in the final today after serving her two-match suspension for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during a limited-overs series in Bangladesh earlier this year.
- September 25, 2023 10:40What happened in the bronze medal match?
Bangladesh restricted Pakistan to 64/9 before chasing the target with five wickets and 10 balls to spare to win the bronze medal. The match was a repeat of the Asian games finals (2010 and 2014) where Pakistan had won the gold both times.
- September 25, 2023 10:30SQUADS
INDIA
Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy.
SRI LANKA
Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana
- September 25, 2023 10:25When and where to watch the gold medal match between Indian and Sri Lankan women’s cricket team at Asian Games?
The Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket gold medal match between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network andstreamed live on the SonyLiv app and website from 11:30AM IST.
