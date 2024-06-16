MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table updated after ENG vs NAM: England beats Namibia, stays alive in race to Super Eight

The match against Namibia was a must-win game for England, and though the match was reduced to 10-overs-per-side due to rain, the latter ensured it took two points from the contest.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 03:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Brook of England bats.
Harry Brook of England bats. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Harry Brook of England bats. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England beat Namibia by 41 runs in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Sunday to remain alive in the tournament.

The win took England to five points, as the defending champion went level with Scotland in the standings. The Jos Buttler-led side will now bank on Australia beating Scotland on Sunday.

The match against Namibia was a must-win game for England, and though the match was reduced to 10-overs-per-side due to rain, the latter ensured it took two points from the contest.

England will book its place in the Super Eight if Australia beats Scotland as it has a better Net Run Rate than the Scottish side. However, if Australia slips up against Scotland, the latter will make it through to the next round at the expense of England.

GROUP B POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost NR Points NRR
Australia (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 +3.580
England 4 2 1 1 5 +3.611
Scotland 3 2 0 1 5 +2.164
Namibia 4 1 3 0 2 -2.585
Oman 4 0 4 0 0 -3.062

(Updated after ENG vs NAM match on June 15)

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
