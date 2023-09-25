MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold, adds bronze in shooting; rowers win 2 medals

Asian Games 2023: India, with a total medals tally of nine, is sixth. China continues to dominate in first place with 26 gold medals.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 08:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil (R) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (C) and Divyansh Singh Panwar during the qualification round of men’s 10m Air Rifle.
Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil (R) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (C) and Divyansh Singh Panwar during the qualification round of men’s 10m Air Rifle. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil (R) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (C) and Divyansh Singh Panwar during the qualification round of men’s 10m Air Rifle. | Photo Credit: PTI

India clinched its first gold medal of the Asian Games 2023 when the Aishwary Pratap Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil claimed the top place in the 10m air rifle men’s team event on Monday.

The second medal of the day came in rowing with the men’s fours team securing a bronze. The men’s quadruple sculls team to won a bronze.

India’s overall tally ticked up to nine which put it in the sixth place.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 26 11 5 42
2 Republic of Korea 5 5 6 16
3 Japan 3 9 6 18
4 Uzbekistan 3 4 10 9
5 Hong Kong, China 2 2 6 10
6 India 1 3 5 9

India has a chance to add to its tally and go higher on the table during the day. The India women’s cricket team plays the final against Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill: In a World (Cup) of his dreams
    Shayan Acharya,Vijay Lokapally
  2. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Football this week (September 18-24): Ronaldo on retirement, Messi opens up about FIFA World Cup 2026, Indian football news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold, adds bronze in shooting; rowers win 2 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins bronze in men’s 10m air rifle, pips Rudrankksh Patil in shoot-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Rowing at Asian Games 2023: India men’s four, quadruple sculls teams win bronze medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold, adds bronze in shooting; rowers win 2 medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. India wins first Asian Games 2023 gold medal with World Record score in men’s 10m air rifle team event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score Updates: Aishwary wins bronze, men’s team clinches gold in men’s 10m air rifle - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 25: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill: In a World (Cup) of his dreams
    Shayan Acharya,Vijay Lokapally
  2. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Football this week (September 18-24): Ronaldo on retirement, Messi opens up about FIFA World Cup 2026, Indian football news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold, adds bronze in shooting; rowers win 2 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins bronze in men’s 10m air rifle, pips Rudrankksh Patil in shoot-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment