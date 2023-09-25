Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold, adds bronze in shooting; rowers win 2 medals

India clinched its first gold medal of the Asian Games 2023 when the Aishwary Pratap Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil claimed the top place in the 10m air rifle men’s team event on Monday.
The second medal of the day came in rowing with the men’s fours team securing a bronze. The men’s quadruple sculls team to won a bronze.
India’s overall tally ticked up to nine which put it in the sixth place.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|26
|11
|5
|42
|2
|Republic of Korea
|5
|5
|6
|16
|3
|Japan
|3
|9
|6
|18
|4
|Uzbekistan
|3
|4
|10
|9
|5
|Hong Kong, China
|2
|2
|6
|10
|6
|India
|1
|3
|5
|9
India has a chance to add to its tally and go higher on the table during the day. The India women’s cricket team plays the final against Sri Lanka.
