Asian Games 2023: Praveen Chithravel wins bronze in men’s triple jump; Aboobacker finished fourth

India’s Praveen Chithravel won a bronze medal in the men’s triple jump with a jump of 16.68m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
His compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker finished fourth with a best attempt of 16.62 metres.
