Asian Games 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver medal in Wushu in 60kg category

Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver medal in Wushu in the women’s 60kg Sanda category in Hanzghou, China, on Thursday.

Roshibina Devi lost 0-2 to China’s Wu Xiaowei in the final.

The Indian had won bronze at the 2018 edition.

After Roshibina Devi’s silver, India’s medal tally stands at 23 - five gold, eight silver and 10 bronze.

