Asian Games 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver medal in Wushu in 60kg category

After Roshibina Devi’s silver in Wushu, India’s medal tally stands at 23 - five gold, eight silver and 10 bronze.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 07:31 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver medal in Wushu in the women’s 60kg Sanda category in Hanzghou, China, on Thursday.

ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 28 LIVE UPDATES

Roshibina Devi lost 0-2 to China’s Wu Xiaowei in the final.

The Indian had won bronze at the 2018 edition.

After Roshibina Devi’s silver, India’s medal tally stands at 23 - five gold, eight silver and 10 bronze.

More to follow...

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

