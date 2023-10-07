Satwik-Chirag Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Final: Indian duo eyes country’s maiden badminton gold

Key Updates
- October 07, 2023 12:38Second-best Asian Games for Indian badminton contingent
This has been the second-best Asian Games for the Indian contingent in terms of medals tally. India clinched four medals at the 1982 edition in New Delhi.
The Indian contingent will leave China with three medals - a silver clinched by men’s team, a bronze in singles by Prannoy and one whose colour is yet to be decided as Satwik-Chirag play in the men’s doubles final.
- October 07, 2023 12:24Head-to-head record
Satwik-Chirag pair has faced Choi and Kim twice and won on both occasions. The Indian duo won 21-18, 21-14 in French Open semifinals last year and 21-16, 21-13 in round of 32 in Malaysia Open this year.
- October 07, 2023 12:20ICYMI: India reached the magical figure of 100 medals at the ongoing edition earlier this morning
Asian Games 2023: India achieves 100 medals after women’s kabaddi team beats Chinese Taipei to clinch gold
India achieved the magical figure of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games after the women’s kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling final to clinch gold in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.
- October 07, 2023 12:09Indian medallists in badminton at Asian Games
Indian men’s team (Silver, 2023)
P.V. Sindhu (Silver, Women’s Singles, 2018)
Saina Nehwal (Bronze, Women’s Singles, 2018)
H.S. Prannoy (Bronze, Men’s Singles, 2023)
Syed Modi (Bronze, Men’s Singles, 1982)
Leroy D’Sa & Pradeep Gandhe (Bronze, Men’s Doubles, 1982)
Leroy D’Sa & Kanwal Thakar Singh (Bronze, Mixed Doubles, 1982)
Indian Men’s Team (Bronze, 1986)
Indian Men’s Team (Bronze, 1982)
Indian Men’s Team (Bronze, 1974)
- October 07, 2023 12:03Road to final for Choi-Kim
Semifinal: Won 21-12, 21-10 against Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin (Chinese Taipei)
Quarterfinal: Won 21-7, 21-11 against Law Cheuk Him-Yeung Shing Choi (Hong Kong, China)
Round of 16: Won 21-10, 18-21, 23-21 against Liang Weikeng-Wang Chang (China)
Round of 32: Won 21-14, 21-16 against Andy Jun Liang Kwek-Kean Hean Loh (Singapore)
- October 07, 2023 11:59Road to final for Satwik-Chirag
Semifinal: Won 21-17, 21-12 against Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)
Quarterfinal: Won 21-7, 21-9 against Nge Joo Jie-Johann Prajogo (Singapore)
Round of 16: Won 24-22, 16-21, 21-12 against Leo Rolly Carnnando-Daniel Marthin (Indonesia)
Round of 32: Won 21-11, 21-16 against Chow Hin Long-Lui Chun Wai (Hong Kong, China)
- October 07, 2023 11:52Where to watch Asian Games in India?
Live telecast of the Asian Games is available in India on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming can be found on the Sony Liv app.
- October 07, 2023 11:51PREVIEW
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are one win away from creating history. No Indian has ever won a gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games. Country’s best result came in the form of the men’s team’s silver at the ongoing edition and P V Sindhu’s silver medal at the 2018 edition.
Satwik and Chirag, who will officially be crowned World No. 1 next week, take on Republic of Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in the summit clash.
