Satwik-Chirag Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Final: Indian duo eyes country’s maiden badminton gold

October 07, 2023 12:38

Second-best Asian Games for Indian badminton contingent

This has been the second-best Asian Games for the Indian contingent in terms of medals tally. India clinched four medals at the 1982 edition in New Delhi.

The Indian contingent will leave China with three medals - a silver clinched by men’s team, a bronze in singles by Prannoy and one whose colour is yet to be decided as Satwik-Chirag play in the men’s doubles final.