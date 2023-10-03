MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in 400m hurdles

Asian Games 2023: India’s Vithya Ramraj bagged bronze in the 400m hurdles after clocking 55.68 seconds.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 16:55 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Vithya Ramraj in action during the 400m hurldes heat at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
FILE PHOTO: India's Vithya Ramraj in action during the 400m hurldes heat at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Vithya Ramraj in action during the 400m hurldes heat at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Vithya Ramraj bagged bronze in the 400m hurdles after clocking 55.68 seconds at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ramraj equalled PT Usha’s 39-year-old national record of 55.42 seconds in the 400m hurdles heat.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 3 LIVE UPDATES

This is Ramraj’s second medal in the event as she finished second to win a silver in the 4x400m relay mixed event along with Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Subha Venkatesant, and Rajesh Ramesh.

Oluwakemi Mujidat of Bahrain won the gold, breaking the Games Record of 55.09, while China’s Mo Jiadie won silver with a season’s best of 55.01.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
