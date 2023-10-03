Asian Games 2023: Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in 400m hurdles

India’s Vithya Ramraj bagged bronze in the 400m hurdles after clocking 55.68 seconds at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
Earlier, Ramraj equalled PT Usha’s 39-year-old national record of 55.42 seconds in the 400m hurdles heat.
This is Ramraj’s second medal in the event as she finished second to win a silver in the 4x400m relay mixed event along with Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Subha Venkatesant, and Rajesh Ramesh.
Oluwakemi Mujidat of Bahrain won the gold, breaking the Games Record of 55.09, while China’s Mo Jiadie won silver with a season’s best of 55.01.
