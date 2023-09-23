MagazineBuy Print

Wushu schedule at Asian Games 2023: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou?

Wushu, a form of martial art, will now offer an additional gold medal at the Asian Games this year because the men’s 75 kg sanda division is returning after an eight-year absence. 

Published : Sep 23, 2023 16:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Santosh Kumar (blue) in a bout against Vietnam’s Bui Truong Giang during the Wushu - Men’s Sanda - 56kg Semifinals at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta.
India’s Santosh Kumar (blue) in a bout against Vietnam’s Bui Truong Giang during the Wushu - Men’s Sanda - 56kg Semifinals at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Santosh Kumar (blue) in a bout against Vietnam’s Bui Truong Giang during the Wushu - Men’s Sanda - 56kg Semifinals at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI

Wushu, a martial art that has been featured at the Asian Games since 1990, will begin in Hangzhou on Sunday. India has won seven medals in wushu at the multi-sport event, including one silver and six bronze.

This sport will now give an additional gold medal at the Asian Games this year due to the re-inclusion of the men’s 75 kg Sanda category following an eight-year absence. There were 14 medals available in the previous edition.

China and Iran will start as the favourites in the tournament, with the host being the global leader in the discipline.

India’s hopes of a medal rest with competitors like Roshibina Devi Naorem in the 60kg women’s division and Vikrant Ballyan in the 60kg men’s division. Wushu also made headlines yesterday as three Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh were embroiled in a visa controversy.

The three – Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu – were refused despite having e-accreditations from the organisers. The same athletes had earlier been given stapled visas for the World University Games in Chengdu with India withdrawing the entire wushu contingent in protest.

RELATED: Sports Minister cancels Asian Games 2023 trip to China after visa issue excludes three Indian Wushu athletes from Arunachal

The Sports Minister, as a result, decided to cancel his trip to the Asian Games.

“In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects the differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity,” Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told Sportstar.

India’s Wushu Schedule at Asian Games 2023
Men’s Changquan: From 6:30 am on September 24
Men’s Sanda Round of 16: From 5:00 pm on September 25
Women’s Sanda Round of 16: From 5:00 pm on September 25
*All timings are in IST

How to watch Wushu at the Asian Games?

Wushu will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network as well as live streamed on SonyLIV.

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

wushu

