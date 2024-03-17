MagazineBuy Print

Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob leads strong field for 5th Indian Open 400m competition

Women’s 400m will see the return of Priya Mohan and Rupal Chaudhary from injuries while Poovamma Raju will be taking part in her first 400m race after two years.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 21:19 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 1 MIN READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE PHOTO: National record holder Muhammed Anas Yahiya leads a strong field in the men’s section.
FILE PHOTO: National record holder Muhammed Anas Yahiya leads a strong field in the men’s section. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: National record holder Muhammed Anas Yahiya leads a strong field in the men's section. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

The leading quarter milers of the country will be seen in action in the 5th Indian Open 400m competition 2024 which begins at the LNCPE athletics stadium, Kariyavattom here on Monday.

After the fabulous show by the Indian 4x 400m men’s relay squad in the World Athletics Championships, the 400m, the feeder event for the relays, is back in the limelight.

National record holder Muhammed Anas Yahiya leads a strong field in the men’s section. Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, V.Muhammed Ajmal and Arokia Rajiv are among the national campers who will be taking part in the event.

ALSO READ | Gulveer Singh shatters 16-year-old national record in 10000m, misses Paris Olympics qualification mark

However, Ramesh Rajesh who suffered an abductor injury will be missing the event. Chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said Ramesh, who had clocked impressive timings during training, suffered the injury while doing his last workout before the event. The sprinter is likely to be out of action for three weeks.

The women’s 400m will see the return of Priya Mohan and Rupal Chaudhary from injuries. Poovamma Raju will be taking part in her first individual race in 400m after two years. Aishwarya Mishra, Dandi Jyothika Sri, Jisna Mathew, Simrajeet Kaur, V.K. Vismaya and R. Vithya Ramraj are the other leading runners who will be competing in the event. Competition will also be held in under-20, and under-18 categories for boys and girls.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
