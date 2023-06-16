Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Felix demands better maternity care for Black women following Bowie’s death

Former 100 metres world champion Bowie, who won gold in the 4x100 metres relay at the Rio Games along with Felix, died aged 32 while she was approximately eight months pregnant and experiencing labour.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 07:17 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Allyson Felix celebrates her bronze medal-winning performance in 4x400m mixed relay with daughter Camryn at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on July 15, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Allyson Felix celebrates her bronze medal-winning performance in 4x400m mixed relay with daughter Camryn at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on July 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Allyson Felix celebrates her bronze medal-winning performance in 4x400m mixed relay with daughter Camryn at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on July 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Maternity care for Black women needs to be radically improved so that other pregnant women do not end up dying like 2016 Olympic relay champion Tori Bowie, track and field’s most decorated woman Allyson Felix said on Thursday.

Former 100 metres world champion Bowie, who won gold in the 4x100 metres relay at the Rio Games along with Felix, died aged 32 while she was approximately eight months pregnant and experiencing labour, according to an autopsy report obtained by U.S. media.

ALSO READ
Diamond League: Warholm and Ingebrigtsen on fire in Oslo

Felix herself experienced life-threatening complications during her pregnancy in 2018, while a third member of their 2016 Olympic relay team, Tianna Madison, wrote on social media this week that she nearly died during childbirth.

“Three gold medalists from that 4x100 relay team in Rio set out to become mothers. All three of us — all Black women — had serious complications,” Felix, who collected seven Olympic gold medals during her career, wrote in Time magazine.

“We’re dealing with a Black Maternal Health crisis. Here you have three Olympic champions, and we’re still at risk.”

Felix pointed to CDC data showing the maternal mortality rate for Black women in the United States was 2.6 times the rate for white women and said she had reservations about trying to have another child.

“This is America, in 2023, and Black women are dying while giving birth. It’s absurd,” she said. “I’m hopeful that Tori, who stood on the podium at Rio, gold around her neck and sweetness in her soul, won’t die in vain.”

Related Topics

Allyson Felix /

tori bowie

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Felix demands better maternity care for Black women following Bowie’s death
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United negotiating exclusivity with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in $6 bln-plus sale talks-sources
    Reuters
  3. Diamond League: Warholm and Ingebrigtsen on fire in Oslo
    Reuters
  4. Jamaican women protest ‘subpar’ support ahead of the Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Felix demands better maternity care for Black women following Bowie’s death
    Reuters
  2. Diamond League: Warholm and Ingebrigtsen on fire in Oslo
    Reuters
  3. In rare case, NADA Appeal Panel allows heptathlete to take part in Bhubaneswar meet
    PTI
  4. National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2023: Quartermilers Nirmala, Anjali return to competitive scene after long absence
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. National Inter-State Athletics C’ships: Kartik Kumar betters Asian Games qualifying mark; Seema upsets Sanjivani for gold in 10,000m
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Felix demands better maternity care for Black women following Bowie’s death
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United negotiating exclusivity with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in $6 bln-plus sale talks-sources
    Reuters
  3. Diamond League: Warholm and Ingebrigtsen on fire in Oslo
    Reuters
  4. Jamaican women protest ‘subpar’ support ahead of the Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment