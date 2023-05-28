Athletics

Olympic champion Crouser shatters own shot put world record

Reuters
Chennai 28 May, 2023 06:57 IST
Ryan Crouser poses with his new shot put world record at the 2023 USATF LA Grand Prix at UCLA’s Drake Stadium in Los Angeles on May 27, 2023. 

Ryan Crouser poses with his new shot put world record at the 2023 USATF LA Grand Prix at UCLA’s Drake Stadium in Los Angeles on May 27, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser demolished his own shot put world record on Saturday, throwing for 23.56 metres at the Los Angeles Grand Prix.

Crouser is the only man ever to throw further than 23.50 metres and he punched the air as he sent one ricocheting off the back barrier, reaching the record-breaking mark on his fourth attempt at the Continental Tour Gold event.

He put the field on notice with opening attempts of 23.23 and 23.31 metres, which would both count among the top six farthest attempts produced in the event.

