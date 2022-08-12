Athletics

World champion javelin thrower Anderson Peters thrown off boat, injured

Anderson Peters, men’s world champion in javelin throw, was injured following an attack by crew members on a party boat in Grenada.

Team Sportstar
12 August, 2022 19:24 IST
FILE PHOTO: Men’s Javelin throw world champion Anderson Peters.

FILE PHOTO: Men’s Javelin throw world champion Anderson Peters. | Photo Credit: AP

Anderson Peters, men’s world champion in javelin throw, was injured following an attack by crew members on a party boat in Grenada on Wednesday, according to Caribbean National Weekly.

The Grenada Olympic Committee on Thursday released a statement condemning the assault. “The Grenada Olympic Committee joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators. We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter,” read the statement.

The 24-year-old Peters successfully defended his world championship title in Eugene in July with a throw of 90.54m beating Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s best attempt of 88.13 comfortably.

However, at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Grenadian could only clinch silver as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem came up with a personal best throw of 90.18m to win gold.

