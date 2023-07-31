MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic champion De Grasse dips under world standard on last possible day

De Grasse has five world medals, including gold in the 4x100 relay from the 2022 championships and silver in the 200 in 2019 in Doha. He clocked 19.62 to win Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 07:35 IST , LANGLEY, B.C., Canada - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Andre De Grasse reacts after racing in the 100-meter semifinal event during the Canadian track and field championships Friday, July 28, 2023, in Langley, British Columbia.
Andre De Grasse reacts after racing in the 100-meter semifinal event during the Canadian track and field championships Friday, July 28, 2023, in Langley, British Columbia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Andre De Grasse reacts after racing in the 100-meter semifinal event during the Canadian track and field championships Friday, July 28, 2023, in Langley, British Columbia. | Photo Credit: AP

Canada’s Olympic 200-metres champion Andre De Grasse finally ran the World Athletics qualifying standard on the last day possible.

The 28-year-old won the 200 at the Canadian championships and world trials on Sunday in a season-best 20.01 seconds, dipping under the standard of 20.16.

The six-times Olympic medallist has had a rough season with a nagging foot injury and a change in coaches, leaving American Rana Reider to work with Irishman John Coghlan. His previous season’s best was 20.33.

Also Read: Indian mixed 4x400m relay team may miss upcoming World Athletics Championships

He failed to qualify for the 100 final at the Canadian championships on Saturday.

De Grasse has five world medals, including gold in the 4x100 relay from the 2022 championships and silver in the 200 in 2019 in Doha. He clocked 19.62 to win Olympic gold in Tokyo.

The World Athletics Championships are August 19-27 in Budapest.

Related Topics

Andre De Grasse

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic champion De Grasse dips under world standard on last possible day
    Reuters
  2. UTT 2023: Robles, Reeth clinch title for Goa Challengers
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Nigeria, Canada eye round of 16 spot in WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. One of most feared red-ball bowlers: Yuvraj congratulates Broad
    PTI
  5. England’s man of action hangs up his ‘big boots’, leaves Broad-sized void
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Olympic champion De Grasse dips under world standard on last possible day
    Reuters
  2. Indian women’s relay team clocks Asia’s fastest time in Sri Lanka Nationals
    Stan Rayan
  3. Indian mixed 4x400m relay team may miss upcoming World Athletics Championships
    PTI
  4. AOA condemns China for issuing stapled visa to Arunachal’s sportspersons
    PTI
  5. Asinga breaks world U20 100m record at the South American Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic champion De Grasse dips under world standard on last possible day
    Reuters
  2. UTT 2023: Robles, Reeth clinch title for Goa Challengers
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Nigeria, Canada eye round of 16 spot in WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. One of most feared red-ball bowlers: Yuvraj congratulates Broad
    PTI
  5. England’s man of action hangs up his ‘big boots’, leaves Broad-sized void
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment