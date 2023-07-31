Olympic champion De Grasse dips under world standard on last possible day

Canada’s Olympic 200-metres champion Andre De Grasse finally ran the World Athletics qualifying standard on the last day possible.

The 28-year-old won the 200 at the Canadian championships and world trials on Sunday in a season-best 20.01 seconds, dipping under the standard of 20.16.

The six-times Olympic medallist has had a rough season with a nagging foot injury and a change in coaches, leaving American Rana Reider to work with Irishman John Coghlan. His previous season’s best was 20.33.

He failed to qualify for the 100 final at the Canadian championships on Saturday.

De Grasse has five world medals, including gold in the 4x100 relay from the 2022 championships and silver in the 200 in 2019 in Doha. He clocked 19.62 to win Olympic gold in Tokyo.

The World Athletics Championships are August 19-27 in Budapest.