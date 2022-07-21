Annu Rani LIVE in women’s javelin throw, Oregon 2022: World Athletics Championship updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s javelin throw qualification Group B, where Annu Rani is set to feature.

Annu Rani, who had improved her National Record to 63.82m in May 2022 at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in Jamshedpur, needs to throw 62.50m or be in the ‘top 12’ among a field of 29 to make the final on July 22 (July 23 in IST).

PERFORMANCE IN THE PREVIOUS EDITION OF THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

World No. 16 Annu had made the final at the 17th edition of the Worlds in Doha in 2019. There, in the qualification round, she had registered a throw of 62.43m (then NR). In the final, she finished eighth with a best effort of 61.12m.