Athletics

Annu Rani LIVE in women’s javelin throw, Oregon 2022: World Athletics Championship updates

Catch Annu Rani in action in women’s javelin throw qualification in the World Athletics Championship at Hayward Field, Eugene.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 21 July, 2022 04:27 IST
FILE PHOTO: Annu Rani of Uttar Pradesh in action during the 61st National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on June 12.

FILE PHOTO: Annu Rani of Uttar Pradesh in action during the 61st National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on June 12. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s javelin throw qualification Group B, where Annu Rani is set to feature.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage begins at 5:20AM IST.

Annu Rani, who had improved her National Record to 63.82m in May 2022 at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in Jamshedpur, needs to throw 62.50m or be in the ‘top 12’ among a field of 29 to make the final on July 22 (July 23 in IST).

PERFORMANCE IN THE PREVIOUS EDITION OF THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

World No. 16 Annu had made the final at the 17th edition of the Worlds in Doha in 2019. There, in the qualification round, she had registered a throw of 62.43m (then NR). In the final, she finished eighth with a best effort of 61.12m.

Read more stories on Athletics.

