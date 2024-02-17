Asian Indoor Athletics C’ships: Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in 60m hurdles, breaks NR; Harmilan Bains bags gold in 1500m

India’s Jyothi Yarraji broke the National Record to win gold in the women’s 60m hurdles at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran on Saturday.

Two-time Asian Games silver medallist Harmilan Bains clinched India’s first gold clocking 4:29.55 in the women’s 1500m.

Yarraji clocked 8.12s in the finals to break her own National Record and win India’s second gold in the competition.

This bettered India’s gold medal count from that of last year where Tajinderpal Singh Toor was the country’s sole gold medallist.

Jyothi topped her heat timing of 8.22s to finish ahead of Japan’s Asuka Terada who clocked 8.21s. Lui Lai Yiu of Hong Kong took the third place with 8.26s .

The 24-year-old Indian is the reigning Asian Outdoor champion in the 100m hurdles, having won the title in Bangkok last year. She had returned with a silver in the 100m hurdles from Hangzhou Asian Games after initially being disqualified.

