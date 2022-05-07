More Sports Athletics Athletics Avinash Sable breaks 30-year-old 5000m national record in US India's Avinash Sable broke a 30-year-old record of Bahadur Prasad in 5000m, setting a new national record with a timing of 13:25.65 at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano. Team Sportstar 07 May, 2022 09:51 IST Avinash Sable breaks 30-year-old national record in 5000m. (File Photo) - Mahinsha S Team Sportstar 07 May, 2022 09:51 IST India's Avinash Sable broke a 30-year-old record of Bahadur Prasad in 5000m, setting a new national record with a timing of 13:25.65 at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA.Sable finished 12th in the meet and has been training in USA for upcoming international events.More to folllow... Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :