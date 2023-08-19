MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Avinash Sable fails to qualify for final round in 3000m steeplechase

Sable clocked 8 minutes and 22.24 seconds to finish seventh in heat number one. Only the top five finishers in the three heats make it to the final round.

Aug 19, 2023 17:01 IST , BUDAPEST

PTI
Avinash Mukund Sable of India (left) competes in men’s 3000m steeplechase during day one of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
Avinash Mukund Sable of India (left) competes in men’s 3000m steeplechase during day one of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Avinash Mukund Sable of India (left) competes in men’s 3000m steeplechase during day one of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final round of the World Athletics Championships after finishing a disappointing seventh in his heat race in a shocking result here on Saturday.

Sable, who trained abroad for many months to prepare for this showpiece and was exempted from competing in domestic events, clocked 8 minutes and 22.24 seconds to finish seventh in heat number one.

Only the top five finishers in the three heats make it to the final round.

Sable was expected to at least make it to the finals, if not win a medal.

He holds the national record of 8:11.20. 

Related Topics

Avinash Sable /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships

