National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final round of the World Athletics Championships after finishing a disappointing seventh in his heat race in a shocking result here on Saturday.
Sable, who trained abroad for many months to prepare for this showpiece and was exempted from competing in domestic events, clocked 8 minutes and 22.24 seconds to finish seventh in heat number one.
Only the top five finishers in the three heats make it to the final round.
Sable was expected to at least make it to the finals, if not win a medal.
He holds the national record of 8:11.20.
Latest on Sportstar
- There are many unfit players in Asiad-bound Indian team, claims Rani Rampal
- World Athletics Championships 2023: Avinash Sable fails to qualify for final round in 3000m steeplechase
- Para swim leg at Paris test event dropped over Seine water quality
- Spain’s Martin captures first gold of World Athletics Championships 2023
- FIFA Women’s World Cup: England reaches final despite key injuries
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE