MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Video: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul eyes Olympic qualification at Budapest World Championships

Triple jumper Eldhose Paul hopes to get his season on track at the Budapest World Championships and wants to improve his ninth position finish last year with a 17m+ jump.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 14:40 IST , BUDAPEST - 0 MINS READ

Jonathan Selvaraj

Related Topics

Eldhose Paul /

World Athletics Championships 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul eyes Olympic qualification at Budapest World Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Race walk begins after delayed start in Budapest; Indians in action on Day one, Latest Results
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Neymar lands in Saudi ahead of unveiling ceremony
    AFP
  4. N. Korea taekwondo team at international event in post-pandemic first
    AFP
  5. IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Confident India eyes series win, batters seek more time in the middle
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Video: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul eyes Olympic qualification at Budapest World Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Video: Shaili Singh aims for 6.77m jump at World Athletics Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Video: Neymar’s club career- Santos - Barcelona - PSG - Al-Hilal - Brazilian’s tumultuous football journey
    Team Sportstar
  4. Video: Sarina Wiegman proud of Lionesses, gearing up for Spain in Women’s World Cup final
    AFP
  5. Neymar transfer to Al Hilal - Timeline of Brazilian striker’s club career
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul eyes Olympic qualification at Budapest World Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Race walk begins after delayed start in Budapest; Indians in action on Day one, Latest Results
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Neymar lands in Saudi ahead of unveiling ceremony
    AFP
  4. N. Korea taekwondo team at international event in post-pandemic first
    AFP
  5. IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Confident India eyes series win, batters seek more time in the middle
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment