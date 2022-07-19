Welcome to the highlights of Avinash Sable’s event in men’s 3000m steeplechase at the World Atheltics Championship 2022 in Hayward Field, Oregon.

HIGHLIGHTS

OREGON 2022 MEN’S 3000M SC MEDALLISTS GOLD: Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) 8:25.13 SILVER: Lamecha Girma (ETH) 8:26.01 BRONZE: Conseslus Kipruto (KEN) 8:27.92

- Woah! The race plays into the hands of Moroccan El Bakkali as he pulls ahead right after the last turn. He is the first non-Kenyan to win both the Olympic and World Championship titles. He breaks into a dance and why not...

- Sable finishes 11th with a timing of 8:31.75.

- Wale leads with Kipruto trying to take over.

- With half-a-mile to go, Sable is right behind the pack at 14th.

- Martos tries to jump into the lead coming round from the outside after the water jump. Three laps to go.

- Girma jumps into the lead, soon overtaken by Kipruto about halfway into the third minute.

- Jager and Kipruto are second and third. Sable down to 12th.

- Spain’s Martos leading after two laps. Six laps to go.

- On the mark and off we go... El Bakkali takes an early lead. Sable not looking to push early.

We are moments away from the penultimate track competition at the Worlds. The camera pans to El Bakkali. Calm as ever.

MEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE FINAL STARTLIST

MEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE HEAT REVIEW

India’s Avinash Sable finished third in his heat with a timing of 8 minutes and 18.75 seconds to qualify for the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old from Beed, Maharashtra, is also the national record holder in 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8.12:48 - the record was set at the Rabat Diamond League in June.

Sable, who had also qualified for the 3000m steeplechase final during 2019 edition, finished third in heat number 3 clocking 8:18.75 to qualify for the finals to be held on Monday (early morning Tuesday in India).

He led till around midway the race before Hailemariyam Amare (8:18.34) of Ethiopia and Evan Jager (8:18.44) of USA took over him.

The top three in each heat and the next six fastest runners across the three heats qualify for the final.

Sable has been in a national record breaking spree in recent times with the latest being the 8:12.48 effort while finishing fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.

- Press Trust of India