Athletics

Sable finishes 11th in 3000m SC final: World Athletics Championship HIGHLIGHTS

Follow the highlights from Avinash Sable’s event- men’s 3000m steeplechase - at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 live on Sportstar.

Team Sportstar
EUGENE Last Updated: 19 July, 2022 08:24 IST
EUGENE Last Updated: 19 July, 2022 08:24 IST
India’s Avinash Sable competes in the 3000m steeplechase heat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on July 16.

India’s Avinash Sable competes in the 3000m steeplechase heat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on July 16. | Photo Credit: G. Rajaraman

Follow the highlights from Avinash Sable’s event- men’s 3000m steeplechase - at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 live on Sportstar.

Welcome to the highlights of Avinash Sable’s event in men’s 3000m steeplechase at the World Atheltics Championship 2022 in Hayward Field, Oregon.

HIGHLIGHTS

OREGON 2022 MEN’S 3000M SC MEDALLISTS
GOLD: Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) 8:25.13
SILVER: Lamecha Girma (ETH) 8:26.01
BRONZE: Conseslus Kipruto (KEN) 8:27.92

- Woah! The race plays into the hands of Moroccan El Bakkali as he pulls ahead right after the last turn. He is the first non-Kenyan to win both the Olympic and World Championship titles. He breaks into a dance and why not...

- Sable finishes 11th with a timing of 8:31.75. 

- Wale leads with Kipruto trying to take over.

- With half-a-mile to go, Sable is right behind the pack at 14th.

- Martos tries to jump into the lead coming round from the outside after the water jump. Three laps to go.

- Girma jumps into the lead, soon overtaken by Kipruto about halfway into the third minute.

- Jager and Kipruto are second and third. Sable down to 12th.

- Spain’s Martos leading after two laps. Six laps to go.

- On the mark and off we go... El Bakkali takes an early lead. Sable not looking to push early.

We are moments away from the penultimate track competition at the Worlds. The camera pans to El Bakkali. Calm as ever.

MEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE FINAL STARTLIST

MEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE HEAT REVIEW

India’s Avinash Sable finished third in his heat with a timing of 8 minutes and 18.75 seconds to qualify for the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old from Beed, Maharashtra, is also the national record holder in 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8.12:48 - the record was set at the Rabat Diamond League in June.

Sable, who had also qualified for the 3000m steeplechase final during 2019 edition, finished third in heat number 3 clocking 8:18.75 to qualify for the finals to be held on Monday (early morning Tuesday in India).

He led till around midway the race before Hailemariyam Amare (8:18.34) of Ethiopia and Evan Jager (8:18.44) of USA took over him.

The top three in each heat and the next six fastest runners across the three heats qualify for the final.

Sable has been in a national record breaking spree in recent times with the latest being the 8:12.48 effort while finishing fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.

- Press Trust of India

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

A potent six-pack

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us