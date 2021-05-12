More Sports Athletics Athletics Semenya sentenced to 50 hours of community service for speeding Semenya appeared in court in the capital, Pretoria, on Friday and pleaded guilty to the offense, the NPA said. AP 12 May, 2021 18:39 IST The runner was arrested last Thursday and released on $35 bail, the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement to The Associated Press. - REUTERS AP 12 May, 2021 18:39 IST Olympic champion Caster Semenya was sentenced to 50 hours of community service for speeding while driving in South Africa, prosecutors said Wednesday.The runner was arrested last Thursday and released on $35 bail, the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement to The Associated Press.Semenya appeared in court in the capital, Pretoria, on Friday and pleaded guilty to the offense, the NPA said.ALSO READ | Lyles and Felix finish strong, Metcalf comes up short at Golden GamesShe faces a second court hearing in August when authorities will report back on whether she completed her community service.The 30-year-old Semenya is a two-time Olympic and three-time world champion over 800 meters whose career has been halted by contentious rules regulating the natural level of testosterone in female runners Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.