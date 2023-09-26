Former Dutch world sprint champion Schippers announces retirement

Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers announced her retirement on Tuesday, telling her social media followers “the race stops here”.

The 31-year-old from the Netherlands won gold in the 200m at the 2015 World Championship in Beijing and again in London two years later. She was also the silver medalist in the 200m at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

She wrote on Instagram (dafne_schippers): “The race stops here. As an athlete, you always know this day will come, that at one point, your career will be a moment in time - a collection of memories and hopefully medals.

“Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next, but not without saying a massive thank you for all the endless support. It has been a journey without regret.”

Schippers was never able to keep up her place among the top sprinters after being plagued by injuries. Persistent back problems bothered her in recent years and because of her injuries, she has not competed for a year.