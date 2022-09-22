Haile Gebrselassie named international event ambassador of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Haile Gabreselassie, considered one of the greatest distance runners, will be the Ambassador of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled on October 16.

The genial Ethiopian, winner of Olympic gold medals over 10,000m in 1996 and 2000 besides eight World championship indoor and outdoor titles, set 27 World records across distances in his glorious career.

In a message, the legendary athlete said, “Running and the community are the two things that are most important to me, and an event like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon brings them together in a unique way.

“The enthusiasm of the host city inspires something special in everyone involved in making this beautiful event possible. I’m going to be cheering for all the runners as we celebrate the different hues of Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the World half-marathon record holder Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo has confirmed his participation, thereby lending tremendous value to the annual event.

Armed with a world record of 57.31 minutes, the 21-year-old will be the leading contender for the top share of $27,000 out of the prize-fund $268,000.