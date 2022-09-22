Athletics

Haile Gebrselassie named international event ambassador of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Meanwhile, the World half-marathon record holder Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo has confirmed his participation, thereby lending tremendous value to the annual event.

Rakesh Rao
22 September, 2022 21:18 IST
22 September, 2022 21:18 IST
The genial Ethiopian, winner of Olympic gold medals over 10,000m in 1996 and 2000 besides eight World championship indoor and outdoor titles, set 27 World records across distances in his glorious career.

The genial Ethiopian, winner of Olympic gold medals over 10,000m in 1996 and 2000 besides eight World championship indoor and outdoor titles, set 27 World records across distances in his glorious career. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the World half-marathon record holder Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo has confirmed his participation, thereby lending tremendous value to the annual event.

Haile Gabreselassie, considered one of the greatest distance runners, will be the Ambassador of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled on October 16.

The genial Ethiopian, winner of Olympic gold medals over 10,000m in 1996 and 2000 besides eight World championship indoor and outdoor titles, set 27 World records across distances in his glorious career.

Also Read
IOC chief Thomas Bach apologises for not honoring 1972 Munich Olympic attack victims

In a message, the legendary athlete said, “Running and the community are the two things that are most important to me, and an event like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon brings them together in a unique way.

“The enthusiasm of the host city inspires something special in everyone involved in making this beautiful event possible. I’m going to be cheering for all the runners as we celebrate the different hues of Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the World half-marathon record holder Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo has confirmed his participation, thereby lending tremendous value to the annual event.

Armed with a world record of 57.31 minutes, the 21-year-old will be the leading contender for the top share of $27,000 out of the prize-fund $268,000.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us