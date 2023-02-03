Athletics

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Dev Meena of Madhya Pradesh sets pole vault youth national record

Dev Meena cleared a height of 4.91 metres to break the previous record of 4.90m set in 2018.

Team Sportstar
03 February, 2023 22:54 IST
03 February, 2023 22:54 IST
Dev Meena won gold medal and broke the national record in boys pole vault.

Dev Meena won gold medal and broke the national record in boys pole vault. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI

Dev Meena cleared a height of 4.91 metres to break the previous record of 4.90m set in 2018.

Dev Meena set a new national pole vault record in boys’ category on Friday at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal.

Meena vaulted a height of 4.91m in the final to clinch a gold medal for Madhya Pradesh, breaking the previous record of 4.90m set in 2018 by Rakesh Gond of Uttar Pradesh.

Kuldeep of Uttar Pradesh and Anshu of Madhya Pradesh won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

With Meena’s medal, Madhya Pradesh’s medal tally rose to 25, with 14 golds, taking the State into second position in the overall tally.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us