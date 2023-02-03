Dev Meena set a new national pole vault record in boys’ category on Friday at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal.

Meena vaulted a height of 4.91m in the final to clinch a gold medal for Madhya Pradesh, breaking the previous record of 4.90m set in 2018 by Rakesh Gond of Uttar Pradesh.

Kuldeep of Uttar Pradesh and Anshu of Madhya Pradesh won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

With Meena’s medal, Madhya Pradesh’s medal tally rose to 25, with 14 golds, taking the State into second position in the overall tally.

