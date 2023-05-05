Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, schedule, disciplines, venues, events list

The 14th edition of the Diamond League will begin on Friday, May 5 in Doha.

The first 13 meetings in the series will have at least 14 diamond disciplines, with each of the discipline staged at least four to eight times on the Road to the Final.

Shenzhen is set to host its first ever Wanda Diamond League meeting on September 2.

Points system

Athletes can earn points in each meeting, which will earn them qualification for the final, that is going to be held on the US soil for the first time in the tournament’s history.

This year’s DL Finals in Eugene will take place from September 16-17, and will feature disciplines for both men and women.

Diamond League 2023 calendar:

VENUE DATE DOHA 5 May RABAT 28 May ROME / FLORENCE 2 June PARIS 9 June OSLO 15 June LAUSANNE 30 June STOCKHOLM 2 July SILESIA 16 July MONACO 21 July LONDON 23 July ZURICH 31 August SHENZHEN 2 September BRUSSELS 8 September EUGENE 16-17 September

List of disciplines in Diamond League season 2023-