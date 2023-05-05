Athletics

Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, schedule, disciplines, venues, events list

Here is all you need to know about the Diamond League meetings taking place in 2023.

05 May, 2023
The 14th edition of the Diamond League will begin on Friday, May 5 in Doha.

The first 13 meetings in the series will have at least 14 diamond disciplines, with each of the discipline staged at least four to eight times on the Road to the Final.

Shenzhen is set to host its first ever Wanda Diamond League meeting on September 2.

Points system

Athletes can earn points in each meeting, which will earn them qualification for the final, that is going to be held on the US soil for the first time in the tournament’s history.

This year’s DL Finals in Eugene will take place from September 16-17, and will feature disciplines for both men and women.

Diamond League 2023 calendar:

VENUE DATE
DOHA 5 May
RABAT28 May
ROME / FLORENCE2 June
PARIS9 June
OSLO15 June
LAUSANNE30 June
STOCKHOLM2 July
SILESIA16 July
MONACO21 July
LONDON23 July
ZURICH 31 August
SHENZHEN2 September
BRUSSELS8 September
EUGENE16-17 September

List of disciplines in Diamond League season 2023-

