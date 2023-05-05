Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, schedule, disciplines, venues, events list

The 14th edition of the Diamond League will begin on Friday, May 5 in Doha.
The first 13 meetings in the series will have at least 14 diamond disciplines, with each of the discipline staged at least four to eight times on the Road to the Final.
Shenzhen is set to host its first ever Wanda Diamond League meeting on September 2.
Points system
Athletes can earn points in each meeting, which will earn them qualification for the final, that is going to be held on the US soil for the first time in the tournament’s history.
This year’s DL Finals in Eugene will take place from September 16-17, and will feature disciplines for both men and women.
Diamond League 2023 calendar:
|VENUE
|DATE
|DOHA
|5 May
|RABAT
|28 May
|ROME / FLORENCE
|2 June
|PARIS
|9 June
|OSLO
|15 June
|LAUSANNE
|30 June
|STOCKHOLM
|2 July
|SILESIA
|16 July
|MONACO
|21 July
|LONDON
|23 July
|ZURICH
|31 August
|SHENZHEN
|2 September
|BRUSSELS
|8 September
|EUGENE
|16-17 September
List of disciplines in Diamond League season 2023-