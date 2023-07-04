MagazineBuy Print

Eugene prices, location source of frustration at U.S. championships

Eugene is a roughly two-hour drive to the nearest major city of Portland, Oregon, with far fewer direct flights than other cities across the country.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 07:35 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The recently renovated, century-old Hayward Field is cherished in American athletics, as it has played host to the most recent four U.S. Olympic trials and the World Championships last year.
Travel and accommodation costs are taking a bite out of athletes’ budgets as the U.S. championships kick off this week at Eugene, Oregon, prompting frustration from competitors.

The recently renovated, century-old Hayward Field is cherished in American athletics, as it has played host to the most recent four U.S. Olympic trials and the World Championships last year.

But travel costs for the college town known affectionately as “Tracktown, USA” have caused frustration.

“The prices of hotels, car rentals, Airbnbs & flights to Eugene has gotten way out of control,” Olympic and World 200 metres silver medallist Kenny Bednarek wrote on Twitter last month. “Flying my team down is a very expensive affair out of pocket.”

Bednarek is competing in the 200m at the U.S. trials, with the hope of reaching the World Championships next month in Budapest.

READ: Neeraj Chopra underlines fitness as priority ahead of World Championships, brushes off 90m pressure

At issue, in part, is geography: Tucked away in a picturesque piece of the state, Eugene is a roughly two-hour drive to the nearest major city of Portland, Oregon, with far fewer direct flights than other cities across the country.

“It’s better to have something that’s more central, that’s more affordable for every athlete of all calibres,” Alaysha Johnson, an unsponsored athlete, told reporters after finishing second in the 100 metres hurdles at the NYC Grand Prix.

“If they have the standard, they should be able to come and not worry about being in debt.”

USA Track and Field did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall said the minimum airfare for her from Fayetteville, Arkansas, started at around $1,200.

ALSO READ: Hobbs becomes first female NZ sprinter to qualify for Olympic 100m in 50 years

World bronze medallist Janee Kassanavoid, who will compete in the hammer throw, said on social media that she estimated a cost of $3,200 to send one person.

“The athletes are struggling to come to nationals,” Davis-Woodhall said on social media.

Twice 200m champion and loyal Floridian Noah Lyles made a case for his home state to host the U.S. Olympic trials when the time comes next year.

“I would really, really love for it to come to Miami,” Lyles told reporters in New York. “I know that the stars will come out. (Lionel Messi) just moved to Miami - if we have Messi showing up to the Olympic trials, I mean, what more do you need?”

The U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin on Thursday.

