MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hobbs becomes first female NZ sprinter to qualify for Olympic 100m in 50 years

Hobbs, 25, ran 10.96 seconds in the heats at La Chaux-de-Fonds before winning the final in 11.13.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 14:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand competes in the women’s 100m final during the Sydney Track Classic at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre in Sydney on March 11, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand competes in the women’s 100m final during the Sydney Track Classic at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre in Sydney on March 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand competes in the women’s 100m final during the Sydney Track Classic at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre in Sydney on March 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Zoe Hobbs became the first female sprinter from New Zealand to qualify for an Olympics Games 100m in nearly 50 years after setting a personal best to win her heat at the Continental Tour Challenger meet in Switzerland.

Hobbs, 25, ran 10.96 seconds in the heats at La Chaux-de-Fonds before winning the final in 11.13.

The last New Zealand female sprinter to compete in an Olympic Games 100m was Sue Jowett in 1976 in Montreal.

“When I saw the time come up I couldn’t believe it,” Hobbs said. “I didn’t think I would run that time, especially given the conditions ... The wind was all over the shop with head and tail winds.

“I didn’t think I would run a PB in the heat at all ... It was a bit of a shock when I saw what the time was.”

Hobbs, who began her European season at last week’s Diamond League in Lausanne, said she was relieved to have achieved the qualifying time for Paris 2024 before the world championships, which begin next month in Budapest.

“It takes a massive weight off my shoulders and makes a big difference leading into the rest of the season,” Hobbs added. “I don’t have to chase the time now. I can focus on what I need to in the lead up to the world champs.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hobbs becomes first female NZ sprinter to qualify for Olympic 100m in 50 years
    Reuters
  2. Global Chess League 2023: Triveni Continental Kings wins title
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Thought we had seen this before’ - Fans react to Bairstow’s controversial Ashes dismissal on Day 5 of Lord’s Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Bairstow run out causes huge controversy in Ashes Test at Lord’s
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bangladesh compensate trio for choosing national team over IPL
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Hobbs becomes first female NZ sprinter to qualify for Olympic 100m in 50 years
    Reuters
  2. Diamond League: Duplantis dominates Stockholm pole vault as hurdlers dodge protesters
    AFP
  3. Warholm wins 400m hurdles race hit by environmental protest in Stockholm
    AP
  4. Sable finishes fifth in Diamond League meeting in Stockholm
    Team Sportstar
  5. Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m Steeplechase at Stockholm Diamond League, HIGHLIGHTS
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hobbs becomes first female NZ sprinter to qualify for Olympic 100m in 50 years
    Reuters
  2. Global Chess League 2023: Triveni Continental Kings wins title
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Thought we had seen this before’ - Fans react to Bairstow’s controversial Ashes dismissal on Day 5 of Lord’s Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Bairstow run out causes huge controversy in Ashes Test at Lord’s
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bangladesh compensate trio for choosing national team over IPL
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment