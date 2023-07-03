MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Diamond League: Duplantis dominates Stockholm pole vault as hurdlers dodge protesters

The pole vault was delayed for two hours by the wet weather, as the sound system in Stockholm’s venerable Olympic Stadium, played “Let the Sunshine In” from the musical Hair.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 10:25 IST , Stockholm - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Armand Duplantis of Sweden competes in men’s pole vault during the ISTAF Indoor Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena on February 10, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
FILE PHOTO: Armand Duplantis of Sweden competes in men’s pole vault during the ISTAF Indoor Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena on February 10, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Armand Duplantis of Sweden competes in men’s pole vault during the ISTAF Indoor Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena on February 10, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Pole vault star Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, watched by his mother, attempted a world record, and climate protesters added “an 11th hurdle” in the rain-hit Diamond League event in Stockholm on Sunday.

The pole vault was delayed for two hours by the wet weather, as the sound system in Stockholm’s venerable Olympic Stadium, played “Let the Sunshine In” from the musical Hair.

When it started, Duplantis, the reigning Olympic and world champion, was perfect with his first four jumps in an event

His last clearance was at 6.05m, enough to win the competition comfortably by 23cm from Ernest Obiena. It was fourth time in five summer competitions “Mondo” has cleared 6m.

The American-born Duplantis, who competes for Sweden through his mother Helena who was in the Stockholm crowd, then took off his black leg warmers and raised the bar to 6.23m, a centimetre higher than the world record he set indoors in France in February.

He pulled out before jumping on his first two attempts and then brought down the bar on his third and final try.

“This is the most important meet, outside of the World Championships, for me in the year,” said Duplantis.

“I was really fired up and felt I could conquer the world,” he said. “Maybe the conditions and tiredness caught up with me in the end there.”

Seven weeks ahead of the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Duplantis again dominates the world rankings.

His best mark is 6.12 metres set in Ostrava, in the Czech Republic on June 27. Sunday’s jump was the fourth best in the world this season.

Only American KC Lightoot, with a clearance of 6.07 metres for third best, intrudes in the top five.

Another Scandinavian world-record holder, Karsten Warholm, also won but the field in the men’s 400m hurdle had to contend with an unexpected obstacle.

Runners in the middle lanes had to dodge three climate protestors who had come onto the track and unfurled a banner in front of the finish line.

Warholm, on the outside, had an unimpeded run to the line, but two runners collided with the banner and others had to dodge the protesters.

“There was an 11th hurdle today,” said France’s Wilfried Happio, who was fifth.

“I didn’t quite understand what was happening. Things go too fast in those moments,” Happio said.

“It’s bad enough that you’re not too lucid at the end of the race, so if on top of that there’s a banner you have to dodge...”.

Warholm won 47.57 sec, more than a second slower than the 2023 world best time he set in Oslo in June.

“I got to post another good time, so I am very pleased. I am 100% exactly where I want to be,” said the Norwegian.

Croatian Sandra Perkovic won the women’s discus for a record-extending 46th Diamond League victory.

“After 13 years I am still here winning Diamond Leagues,” she said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Armand Duplantis /

Diamond League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diamond League: Duplantis dominates Stockholm pole vault as hurdlers dodge protesters
    AFP
  2. Warholm wins 400m hurdles race hit by environmental protest in Stockholm
    AP
  3. Ashes 2023: Cummins, Stokes play down Bairstow-Carey stumping controversy after Lord’s Test
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2023: MCC suspends three members after Lord’s Long Room clash with Australia players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bernhard Langer sets PGA Tour Champions career victory record
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Diamond League: Duplantis dominates Stockholm pole vault as hurdlers dodge protesters
    AFP
  2. Warholm wins 400m hurdles race hit by environmental protest in Stockholm
    AP
  3. Sable finishes fifth in Diamond League meeting in Stockholm
    Team Sportstar
  4. Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m Steeplechase at Stockholm Diamond League, HIGHLIGHTS
    Team Sportstar
  5. Avinash Sable at Stockholm Diamond League: 3000m Steeplechase Preview, when, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diamond League: Duplantis dominates Stockholm pole vault as hurdlers dodge protesters
    AFP
  2. Warholm wins 400m hurdles race hit by environmental protest in Stockholm
    AP
  3. Ashes 2023: Cummins, Stokes play down Bairstow-Carey stumping controversy after Lord’s Test
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2023: MCC suspends three members after Lord’s Long Room clash with Australia players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bernhard Langer sets PGA Tour Champions career victory record
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment