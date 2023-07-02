MagazineBuy Print

Sable finishes fifth in Diamond League meeting in Stockholm

Sable finished fifth with a timing of 8:21.88s, four seconds slower than his only other Steeplechase race of the season in Rabat where he had finished 10th.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 23:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Avinash Sable.
FILE PHOTO: Avinash Sable. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Avinash Sable. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s Avinash Sable finished fifth in men’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday.

Sable, who won silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year with a National Record of 8:11.20s, scored his first points in the prestigious athletics series.

HIGHLIGHTS: Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m Steeplechase at Stockholm Diamond League

In wet conditions, the 28-year-old finished fifth with a timing of 8:21.88s, four seconds slower than his only other Steeplechase race of the season in Rabat where he had finished 10th. Reigning world and Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the race with a timing of 8:09.84s while Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale (8:12.27s) and Abrham Sime (8:16.82s) finished second and third.

Sable will receive four points for his fifth-place finish. The next men’s 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League will be held in Silesia on July 16.

Sable has been training abroad to prepare for the August 19 to 27 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

