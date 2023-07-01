MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Neeraj stays on top after Lausanne win: How Diamond League points system works, qualification road to final

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra leads with 16 points after two of the four men’s javelin throw meetings in the ongoing season of Diamond League.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 18:04 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra stays on top of the men’s javelin throw points table after his win at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday.
India's Neeraj Chopra stays on top of the men's javelin throw points table after his win at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
India’s Neeraj Chopra stays on top of the men’s javelin throw points table after his win at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s Neeraj Chopra stayed on top of the Diamond League points table in men’s javelin throw after his win in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.

Neeraj had won the prestigious athletics league’s season-opener in Doha with a throw of 88.67m. The reigning Olympic and Diamond League champion followed it up with a victory in the Swiss city with a 87.66m throw which came in the fifth round. Two more meetings - Monaco (July 21) and Zurich (August 31) - will feature the men’s javelin throw discipline before the season finale in Eugene.

READ - Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Sreeshankar finishes fifth in long jump

The 25-year-old Indian continues to lead the men’s javelin throw field with 16 points. Incidentally, Neeraj was coming off an injury, which made him skip the FBK Games on June 4 at Hengelo (the Netherlands) and Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13 as a precautionary measure.

How Points System in Diamond League works

Diamond League is a series of 14 meetings from May to September in which the male and female athletes compete in 16 disciplines.

In every discipline at every meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for positions one to eight, respectively.

Position Points
1st 8
2nd 7
3rd 6
4th 5
5th 4
6th 3
7th 2
8th 1

As per the official website, at the end of 13 meetings, “The top six in the field events, top eight for 100m-800m and the top ten for 1500m and long distance events will qualify for the Final. In case of a tie, the athlete with the best legal performance of the season is ranked higher.”

This year’s final, a winner-takes-all competition, will be held in Eugene on September 16 and 17.

India’s M Sreeshankar is third in the long jump standings after three meetings courtesy his third-place finish in Paris. Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid is ninth in the men’s triple jump points table after two meetings.

Diamond League Points Table (disciplines featuring Indians)
Men’s Javelin Throw (after two meetings)
1. Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 16 points
2. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 13
3. Julian Weber (GER) - 12
4. Anderson Peters (GRN) - 10
5. Oliver Helander (FIN) - 5
6. Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 5
7. Andrian Mardare (MDA) - 4
8. Artur Felfner (UKR) - 3
9. Roderick Genki Dean (JPN) - 2
10. Patriks Gailums (LAT) - 1
11. Curtis Thompson (USA) - 1
Men’s Long Jump (after three meetings)
1. Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) - 21 points
2. Simon Ehammer (SUI) - 20
3. M. Sreeshankar (IND) - 10
4. LaQuan Nairn (BAH) - 8
5. Marquis Dendy (USA) - 7
6. Thobias Montler (SWE) - 7
7. Yuki Hashioka (JPN) - 6
8. Steffin McCarter (USA) - 5
9. Jules Pommery (FRA) - 5
10. William Williams (USA) - 4
11. Tajay Gayle (JAM) - 3
12. Maykel Masso (CUB) - 3
13. Filip Pravdica (CRO) - 3
14. Cheswill Johnson (RSA) - 2
15. Ingar Bratseth-Kiplesund (NOR) - 2
16. Sander Skotheim (NOR) - 1
17. Emiliano Lasa (URU) - 1
Men’s Triple Jump (after two meetings)
1. Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR) - 14 points
2. Andy Diaz Hernandez (CUB) - 14
3. Lazaro Martinez (CUB) - 11
4. Pedro Pichardo (POR) - 8
5. Emmanuel Ihemeje (ITA) - 7
6. Donald Scott (USA) - 5
7. Zhu Yaming (CHN) - 4
8. Jah-Nhai Perinchief (BER) - 3
9. Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid (IND) - 3
10. Christian Taylor (USA) - 2
11. Tobia Bocchi (ITA) - 1

