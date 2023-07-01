Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Sreeshankar finishes fifth in long jump

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw event at Diamond League meeting in Lausanne with a throw of 87.66m on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra wins at Lausanne Diamond League, Sreeshankar fifth in long jump, HIGHLIGHTS

Reigning Diamond League champion Neeraj had also won the season opener in Doha with an effort of 88.67m.

M. Sreeshankar finished fifth in the long jump event with a best effort of 7.88m.

More to follow...