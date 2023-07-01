MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Sreeshankar finishes fifth in long jump

Defending Diamond League champion Neeraj followed his win at the season-opener in Doha with another triumph in Switzerland.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 01:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men’s Javelin final at the Diamond League meeting at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland.
India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men’s Javelin final at the Diamond League meeting at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men’s Javelin final at the Diamond League meeting at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw event at Diamond League meeting in Lausanne with a throw of 87.66m on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra wins at Lausanne Diamond League, Sreeshankar fifth in long jump, HIGHLIGHTS

Reigning Diamond League champion Neeraj had also won the season opener in Doha with an effort of 88.67m.

M. Sreeshankar finished fifth in the long jump event with a best effort of 7.88m.

More to follow...

