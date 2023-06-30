Key Updates
- Neeraj’s fifth throw - takes the lead
- Men’s Long Jump Final Round
- Neeraj’s fourth throw
- Sreeshankar’s fifth jump
- Neeraj’s third throw
- Sreeshankar’s fourth jump
- Neeraj’s second throw
- Neeraj Chopra’s first throw
- Sreeshankar’s third jump - massive improvement
- Sreeshankar’s second jump - no improvement
- Sreeshankar’s first jump
- July 01, 2023 01:11Neeraj’s fifth throw - takes the lead
Neeraj Chopra, you beauty! The Indian takes the lead with a massive throw of 87.66m to take the lead after Weber throws 80.22m. Fouls from Vadlejch and Felfner yet again. Walcott - 80.70m but Peters moves up to fifth with a throw of 82.23m. Foul from Helander.
- July 01, 2023 01:06Men’s Long Jump Final Round
Final round of Men’s Long Jump. LaQuan registers an attempt of 7.42m. Tentoglou needs 8.12m to win but he can only come up with a jump of 7.91m. All eyes on Hashioka. Goes for the kill but ends up with a foul. LaQuan Nairn of Bahamas wins the event with an 8.11m jump, his season best.
- July 01, 2023 01:01Neeraj’s fourth throw
The fourth round is underway and Weber starts things off with a throw of 81.27m. However, for Neeraj, it is another foul. So, do Vadlejch, Felfner and Walcott. Peters - 81.10m (his best of the night) and Gailums - 74.44m. End of fourth round. Neeraj stays in second position.
- July 01, 2023 00:55Sreeshankar’s fifth jump
Sreeshankar needs at least 7.99m jump to make it to top three and get that one extra attempt but he is unable to do it. He registers a jump of 7.66m and that’s the end of the competition for him. Sreeshankar finishes fifth in the men’s long jump event. Nairn, Tentoglou and Hashioka will get one extra attempt each as they are the top three.
- July 01, 2023 00:51Neeraj’s third throw
Neeraj continues to improve - a third throw of 85.04m and he is up to second now as Vadlejch could only register 83.70m in this round. Weber - 83.51m but stays on top for now. End of third round and Neeraj stays second.
- July 01, 2023 00:47Sreeshankar’s fourth jump
Sreeshankar registers his worst jump of the event - 7.59m. Only Tentoglou registers a jump of over 8m - 8.05m but Nairn stays on top at the end of round four.
- July 01, 2023 00:42Neeraj’s second throw
Neeraj with his second throw of the day and it is a legitimate one - 83.52m - which takes him to third spot. Vadlejch - 84.71m - stays second. Peters (80.94m) and Helander (80.40m) both manage to cross the 80m mark while Weber fouls. An 81.70m second throw for Walcott - no improvement. Gailums - 78.44m. Felfner - 79.92m. Thompson - 74.75m. End of second round and Neeraj stays third.
- July 01, 2023 00:31Neeraj Chopra’s first throw
Olympic and Diamond League champion Neeraj Chopra starts with a foul throw. Weber takes the lead with an opening throw of 86.20m. Foul throw from Helander as well while world champion Anderson Peters registers an opening throw of 77.66m. A first throw of 81.85m for Keshorn Walcott while Patriks Gailums begins with 76.44m. Felfner with an opening throw of 81.89m goes third. First round ends with a foul throw from Curtis Thompson.
- July 01, 2023 00:30Sreeshankar’s third jump - massive improvement
The Indian registers a jump of 7.88m which puts him back in third position! Tentoglou with his first jump under 8m - 7.97m. Ehammer’s third jump - 7.84m. And we have a new leader! LaQuan Nairn with a massive third jump of 8.11m. Sreeshankar ends the third round in the position he began it with - fifth - as Hashioka registers an attempt finally and it is a big one - 7.98m. The Japanese jumper goes third.
- July 01, 2023 00:29Men’s Javelin Throw is underway!
World leader Vadlejch begins with a 82.02m throw.
- July 01, 2023 00:21Sreeshankar’s second jump - no improvement
Sreeshankar’s second jump - 7.63m. Tentoglou, on the other hand, improves his first-round effort and registers 8.07m. Ehammer falls just short of the 8m mark - 7.97m for the local favourite. Furlani with his first legitimate jump and it is a decent one - 7.73m. The Indian is down to fourth now as LaQuan Nairn comes up with a 7.80m jump. Make that fifth for Sreeshankar as Pravdica goes third with 7.83m. Fouls from Montler and Hashioka. End of second round - Sreeshankar at the fifth spot.
- July 01, 2023 00:07Sreeshankar’s first jump
The men’s long jump event is underway! Sreeshankar begins with a 7.75m jump. Olympic champion Tentoglou registers 8.05m in his first attempt. Sreeshankar down to third as Ehammer comes up with a 7.82m jump while Furlani begins with a foul. Pravdica, Johnson and Nairn all stay behind Sreeshankar. Montler, last jumper in the first round, matches Sreeshankar’s attempt of 7.75m.
- June 30, 2023 23:55Diamond League Points Table (Top five in men’s javelin throw)
1. Neeraj Chopra - 8 points
2. Jakub Vadlejch - 7 points
3. Anderson Peters - 6 points
4. Julian Weber - 5 points
5. Andrian Mardare - 4 points
- June 30, 2023 23:47Diamond League Points Table (Top five in Men’s Long Jump)
1. Simon Ehammer - 15 points
2. Miltiadis Tentoglou - 14 points
3. Marquis Dendy - 7 points
4. M. Sreeshankar - 6 points
5. Thobias Montler - 6 points
- June 30, 2023 23:38Men’s Javelin Throw Start List
1. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE)
2. Neeraj Chopra (IND)
3. Julian Weber (GER)
4. Oliver Helander (FIN)
5. Anderson Peters (GRN)
6. Keshorn Walcott (TTO)
7. Patriks Gailums (LAT)
8. Artur Felfner (UKR)
9. Curtis Thompson (USA)
- June 30, 2023 23:30Men’s Long Jump Start List
1. M. Sreeshankar (IND)
2. Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE)
3. Simon Ehammer (SUI)
4. Mattia Furlani (ITA)
5. LaQuan Nairn (BAH)
6. Filip Pravdica (CRO)
7. Cheswill Johnson (RSA)
8. Yuki Hashioka (JPN)
9. Thobias Montler (SWE)
- June 30, 2023 23:19WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The men’s long jump event will begin at 12:05 AM IST (July 1) and the javelin throw will start at 12:18 AM IST (July 1).
The 2023 Lausanne Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD and live streamed on JioCinema app/website.
- June 30, 2023 23:16PREVIEW
Returning to action after a one-month injury lay-off, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will seek his second straight top-three finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field tonight.
The 25-year-old Indian superstar had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.
He issued a statement on May 29 stating his injury and pulled out of the FBK Games on June 4 at Hengelo (the Netherlands) and Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13 as a precautionary measure.
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in action in his event here. He will be looking to register his second podium finish after taking the third spot in Paris earlier in June with a jump of 8.09m.
The 24-year-old Sreeshankar is coming into the Lausanne Diamond League after a personal best jump of 8.41m en route to winning gold at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships earlier this month, just 1cm shy of the national record of 8.42m which is in the name of Jeswin Aldrin.- PTI
