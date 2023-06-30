June 30, 2023 23:19

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The men’s long jump event will begin at 12:05 AM IST (July 1) and the javelin throw will start at 12:18 AM IST (July 1).

The 2023 Lausanne Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD and live streamed on JioCinema app/website.