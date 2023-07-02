Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m Steeplechase at Stockholm Diamond League, HIGHLIGHTS

- July 02, 2023 22:57FINAL RESULT (Top eight)
1. Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - 8:09.84
2. Getnet Wale (Ethiopia) - 8:12.27
3. Abraham Sime (Ethiopia) - 8:16.82
4. George Beamish (New Zealand) - 8:17.63
5. Avinash Sable (India) - 8:21.88
6. Mohammed Msaad (Morocco) - 8:22.47
7. Simon Sundstrom (Sweden) - 8:24.18
8. Hailemariam Amare (Ethiopia) - 8:26.21
- July 02, 2023 22:51Sable finishes fifth
And Sable finishes the race in the fifth spot with a timing of 8:21.88. He scores four points.
- July 02, 2023 22:492500m Update
No change in position for Sable. Still fifth. However, in front, El Bakkali has taken the lead as he injects more pace.
- July 02, 2023 22:482000m Update
Two-third of the race is done and dusted. Sable still in the fifth spot. Good job from the Indian. However, Wale, El Bakkali and Sime are well ahead of the rest of the pack.
- July 02, 2023 22:471600m Update
And Sable moves up to fifth. The Indian is on track to score his first ever Diamond League points.
- July 02, 2023 22:461200m Update
Wale and El Bakkali leading the pack. Sable in sixth position with 40 percent of the race done.
- July 02, 2023 22:44800m Update
Sable currently in the 6th spot.
- July 02, 2023 22:42And the men’s 3000m steeplechase is underway!
Wet conditions in Stockholm. It will be interesting to see how that affects the pace.
- July 02, 2023 22:38How points system works in Diamond League
In every discipline at every meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for positions one to eight, respectively.
At the end of 13 meetings, the top six in the field events, top eight for 100m-800m and the top ten for 1500m and long distance events will qualify for the final, a winner-takes-all competition, which will be held in Eugene on September 16 and 17.
- July 02, 2023 22:34Are there any medals for top three finishers?
Diamond League is a prestigious athletics series of 14 meetings from May to September in which the male and female athletes compete in 16 disciplines.
However, contrary to general trend, the top three finishers do not receive any medals in these meetings. Instead, the top-eight athletes are awarded points and cash prizes according to their positions. Check the details here.
- July 02, 2023 22:30Start List
- George Beamish (NZL)
- Samuel Duguna (ETH)
- Fernando Carro (ESP)
- Emil Blomberg (SWE)
- Avinash Sable (IND)
- Hailemariam Amare (ETH)
- Simon Sundstrom (SWE)
- Mohammed Msaad (MAR)
- Vidar Johansson (SWE)
- Abraham Sime (ETH)
- Getnet Wale (ETH)
- Lawrence Kemboi Kip Song (KEN)
- El Mehdi Aboujanah (ESP)
- July 02, 2023 22:23When and where to watch?
The event will begin at 10:42PM IST. Viewers in India can watch its live telecast on Sports18 or stream it on JioCinema.
- July 02, 2023 22:19PREVIEW
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable will compete in the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm tonight.
The 28-year-old Sable had finished 10th, clocking a below-par 8:17.18 seconds, at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on May 28 in his only 3000m steeplechase race of the year so far.
Sable holds the National Record of 8:11.20s, set on his way to the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.
