Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m Steeplechase at Stockholm Diamond League, HIGHLIGHTS

Check Sportstar’s highlights of the Stockholm Diamond League in which India’s Avinash Sable finished fifth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

Updated : Jul 02, 2023 23:22 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Avinash Sable is set to compete in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Stockholm Diamond League.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Avinash Sable is set to compete in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Stockholm Diamond League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: India’s Avinash Sable is set to compete in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Stockholm Diamond League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Stockholm Diamond League in which India’s Avinash Sable finished fifth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. This was Nihit Sachdeva bringing you lap-by-lap updates as the action unfolded at the Olympic Stadium.

  • July 02, 2023 22:57
    FINAL RESULT (Top eight)

    1. Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - 8:09.84

    2. Getnet Wale (Ethiopia) - 8:12.27

    3. Abraham Sime (Ethiopia) - 8:16.82

    4. George Beamish (New Zealand) - 8:17.63

    5. Avinash Sable (India) - 8:21.88

    6. Mohammed Msaad (Morocco) - 8:22.47

    7. Simon Sundstrom (Sweden) - 8:24.18

    8. Hailemariam Amare (Ethiopia) - 8:26.21

  • July 02, 2023 22:51
    Sable finishes fifth

    And Sable finishes the race in the fifth spot with a timing of 8:21.88. He scores four points.

  • July 02, 2023 22:49
    2500m Update

    No change in position for Sable. Still fifth. However, in front, El Bakkali has taken the lead as he injects more pace.

  • July 02, 2023 22:48
    2000m Update

    Two-third of the race is done and dusted. Sable still in the fifth spot. Good job from the Indian. However, Wale, El Bakkali and Sime are well ahead of the rest of the pack.

  • July 02, 2023 22:47
    1600m Update

    And Sable moves up to fifth. The Indian is on track to score his first ever Diamond League points.

  • July 02, 2023 22:46
    1200m Update

    Wale and El Bakkali leading the pack. Sable in sixth position with 40 percent of the race done.

  • July 02, 2023 22:44
    800m Update

    Sable currently in the 6th spot.

  • July 02, 2023 22:42
    And the men’s 3000m steeplechase is underway!

    Wet conditions in Stockholm. It will be interesting to see how that affects the pace.

  • July 02, 2023 22:38
    How points system works in Diamond League

    In every discipline at every meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for positions one to eight, respectively.

    At the end of 13 meetings, the top six in the field events, top eight for 100m-800m and the top ten for 1500m and long distance events will qualify for the final, a winner-takes-all competition, which will be held in Eugene on September 16 and 17.

  • July 02, 2023 22:34
    Are there any medals for top three finishers?

    Diamond League is a prestigious athletics series of 14 meetings from May to September in which the male and female athletes compete in 16 disciplines.

    However, contrary to general trend, the top three finishers do not receive any medals in these meetings. Instead, the top-eight athletes are awarded points and cash prizes according to their positions. Check the details here.

  • July 02, 2023 22:30
    Start List
    • George Beamish (NZL)
    • Samuel Duguna (ETH)
    • Fernando Carro (ESP)
    • Emil Blomberg (SWE)
    • Avinash Sable (IND)
    • Hailemariam Amare (ETH)
    • Simon Sundstrom (SWE)
    • Mohammed Msaad (MAR)
    • Vidar Johansson (SWE)
    • Abraham Sime (ETH)
    • Getnet Wale (ETH)
    • Lawrence Kemboi Kip Song (KEN)
    • El Mehdi Aboujanah (ESP)
  • July 02, 2023 22:23
    When and where to watch?

    The event will begin at 10:42PM IST. Viewers in India can watch its live telecast on Sports18 or stream it on JioCinema.

  • July 02, 2023 22:19
    PREVIEW

    Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable will compete in the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm tonight.

    The 28-year-old Sable had finished 10th, clocking a below-par 8:17.18 seconds, at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on May 28 in his only 3000m steeplechase race of the year so far.

    Sable holds the National Record of 8:11.20s, set on his way to the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

