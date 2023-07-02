Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m Steeplechase at Stockholm Diamond League, HIGHLIGHTS

July 02, 2023 22:38

How points system works in Diamond League

In every discipline at every meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for positions one to eight, respectively.

At the end of 13 meetings, the top six in the field events, top eight for 100m-800m and the top ten for 1500m and long distance events will qualify for the final, a winner-takes-all competition, which will be held in Eugene on September 16 and 17.