Why there are no medals for winners in Diamond League: Explained

Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin throw at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday with a throw of 87.66m However, he did not receive any medal for the same.

No concept of medals in Diamond League

Diamond League is a prestigious athletics series of 14 meetings from May to September in which the male and female athletes compete in 16 disciplines.

However, contrary to general trend, the top three finishers do not receive any medals in these meetings. Instead, the top-eight athletes are awarded points and cash prizes according to their positions.

In every discipline at every meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for positions one to eight, respectively. At the end of 13 meetings, the top six in the field events, top eight for 100m-800m and the top ten for 1500m and long distance events will qualify for the final, a winner-takes-all competition, which will be held in Eugene on September 16 and 17.

All 32 Diamond League champions (both men and women in every discipline) receive winner’s trophies after the final.

Here are the cash prize details:

Series Meeting

POSITION PRIZE MONEY (USD) 1 10,000 2 6,000 3 3,500 4 2,000 5 1,250 6 1000 7 750 8 500

Finals

POSITION PRIZE MONEY (USD) 1 30,000 2 12,000 3 7,000 4 4,000 5 2,500 6 2,000 7 1,500 8 1,000