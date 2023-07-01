MagazineBuy Print

Why there are no medals for winners in Diamond League: Explained

Contrary to general trend, the top three finishers do not receive any medals in the Diamond League meetings. Instead, the top-eight athletes are awarded points and cash prizes according to their positions.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 19:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the men’s javelin throw final in the Diamond League meeting at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise onFriday in Lausanne.
India’s Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the men’s javelin throw final in the Diamond League meeting at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise onFriday in Lausanne. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the men’s javelin throw final in the Diamond League meeting at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise onFriday in Lausanne. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin throw at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday with a throw of 87.66m However, he did not receive any medal for the same.

No concept of medals in Diamond League

Diamond League is a prestigious athletics series of 14 meetings from May to September in which the male and female athletes compete in 16 disciplines.

However, contrary to general trend, the top three finishers do not receive any medals in these meetings. Instead, the top-eight athletes are awarded points and cash prizes according to their positions.

READ - Neeraj stays on top after Lausanne win: How Diamond League points system works, qualification road to final

In every discipline at every meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for positions one to eight, respectively. At the end of 13 meetings, the top six in the field events, top eight for 100m-800m and the top ten for 1500m and long distance events will qualify for the final, a winner-takes-all competition, which will be held in Eugene on September 16 and 17.

All 32 Diamond League champions (both men and women in every discipline) receive winner’s trophies after the final.

Here are the cash prize details:

Series Meeting

POSITION PRIZE MONEY (USD)
1 10,000
2 6,000
3 3,500
4 2,000
5 1,250
6 1000
7 750
8 500

Finals

POSITION PRIZE MONEY (USD)
1 30,000
2 12,000
3 7,000
4 4,000
5 2,500
6 2,000
7 1,500
8 1,000
2022 Diamond League champions
100m
Men: Trayvon Bromell
Women: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
200m
Men: Noah Lyles
Women: Shericka Jackson
400m
Men: Kirani James
Women: Marileidy Paulino
800m
Men: Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir
Women: Mary Moraa
1500m
Men: Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Women: Faith Kipyegon
3000/5000m
Women: Beatrice Chebet
Men: Nicholas Kipkorir
3000m Steeplechase
Women: Werkuha Getachew
Men: Soufiane El Bakkali
100/110m Hurdles
Women: Toby Amusan
Men: Grant Holloway
400m Hurdles
Men: Alison Dos Santos
Women: Femke Bol
High Jump
Men: Gianmarco Tamberi
Women: Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Pole Vault
Men: Armand Duplantis
Women: Nina Kennedy
Long Jump
Men: Miltiadis Tentoglou
Women: Ivana Vuleta
Triple Jump
Men: Andy Diaz Hernandez
Women: Yulimar Rojas
Shot Put
Men: Joe Kovacs
Women: Chase Ealey
Discus Throw
Men: Kristjan Ceh
Women: Valarie Allman
Javelin Throw
Men: Neeraj Chopra
Women: Kara Winger

