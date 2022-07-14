Athletics

Omanyala racing against time for world championships after late visa

The Kenyan sprinter, who is on entry list for the 100m event, initially announced that he would not take part because of a delay in getting a visa.

Reuters
14 July, 2022 12:55 IST
14 July, 2022 12:55 IST
FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala during the national trials for the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on June 25.

FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala during the national trials for the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on June 25. | Photo Credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba

The Kenyan sprinter, who is on entry list for the 100m event, initially announced that he would not take part because of a delay in getting a visa.

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala faced a race against time to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday after the Kenyan sprinter received his visa to travel to the United States on Thursday.

Omanyala, who is on the entry list for the 100 metres event, initially announced that he would not take part because of a delay in getting a visa.

A spokesperson for Omanyala said the Kenyan sprinter, who is in Nairobi, received his visa less than 24 hours before the start of the World Championships. His flight tickets are yet to be booked.

The 100m event is part of the morning session, which begins at 0905 local time (21:35 IST) on Friday.

Also Read
Karsten Warholm, the hurdling sensation from Norway

The spokesperson said the delay in getting the visa was likely due to the significant backlog of cases resulting from closures due to COVID-19.

Reuters has contacted Athletics Kenya for comment.

Omanyala set the African men's 100 metres record after clocking a time of 9.77 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic meeting in Nairobi in September 2021.

The 26-year-old won the African 100m title last month and was the first Kenyan to qualify for the Olympic 100m semi-finals in Tokyo last year.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Neeraj Chopra reacts to national record-breaking throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

A potent six-pack

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us