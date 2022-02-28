First ever Indian Open jumps event to begin on March 1

The first ever Indian Open jumps event will be held at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium here on Tuesday.

More or less, a competition to help prepare athletes for the tough season ahead and also aid them to come out of the long layoff caused by the pandemic, it is seen by observers as a good move by the Athletics Federation of India.

ALSO READ | Indian athletics calendar gets going with inaugural throws competition in Patiala

The event will witness competitions in all the four jump disciplines in both the men’s and women’s sections. National champions have been left out of the competition but still it would be interesting on how the second rung will perform so early into the season.

An additional advantage for the jumpers would be to get feel at the conditions of the venue, which later this month is to host the two legs of the Indian Grand Prix.