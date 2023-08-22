MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Grant Holloway wins third straight gold medal in 110m hurdles

Holloway, who won in 2019 in Doha and last year in Eugene, led by the first hurdle and was in a virtual race of his own by the third, cruising to victory in a season’s best 12.96 seconds.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 02:52 IST , BUDAPEST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
USA’s Grant Holloway celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Final of the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday.
USA’s Grant Holloway celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Final of the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

USA’s Grant Holloway celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Final of the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

American Grant Holloway raced to his third consecutive World Athletics Championships 110 metres hurdles gold medal in dominant fashion on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who won in 2019 in Doha and last year in Eugene, led by the first hurdle and was in a virtual race of his own by the third, cruising to victory in a season’s best 12.96 seconds.

Holloway held up three fingers after crossing the finish line, hollering “One-two-three!” to the delighted crowd at the National Athletics Centre.

“I’m speechless right now,” he said. “Nothing feels like the first one, but this one I’m definitely going to cherish in my heart.”

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica closed well to take the silver in 13.07, while Daniel Roberts of the United States crossed in 13.09 for bronze.

“To come back out here and do it with my brother (Roberts), we started running in college together, having battles, now we’re able to have these battles on the world stage.

“Consistency is my biggest attribute. The biggest thing is I come out there and I know what I’m going to run before I’m on track.”

The final was missing the world’s fastest man this season, Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica (12.94) who crashed out in the preliminary round.

Holloway, the second-fastest hurdler in history, finished second at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and said he was using the sour taste of silver as motivation to go one better next year in Paris.

Related stories

Related Topics

Grant Holloway /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Hansle Parchment /

Rasheed Broadbell

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Grant Holloway wins third straight gold medal in 110m hurdles
    Reuters
  2. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Daniel Stahl wins discus gold with championship record throw on final attempt
    Reuters
  3. Triple jumper Zango wins Burkina Faso’s first-ever World Championship gold medal in Budapest
    Reuters
  4. Sha’Carri Richardson becomes new women’s 100m world champion, beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Budapest
    Reuters
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Three Highlights: Sha’Carri Richardson beats Fraser-Pryce to win women’s 100m gold; Stahl wins discus throw gold with championship record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Daniel Stahl wins discus gold with championship record throw on final attempt
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Grant Holloway wins third straight gold medal in 110m hurdles
    Reuters
  3. Triple jumper Zango wins Burkina Faso’s first-ever World Championship gold medal in Budapest
    Reuters
  4. Sha’Carri Richardson becomes new women’s 100m world champion, beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Budapest
    Reuters
  5. Ali hopes to do a victory lap at world championships with all three kids in tow
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Grant Holloway wins third straight gold medal in 110m hurdles
    Reuters
  2. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Daniel Stahl wins discus gold with championship record throw on final attempt
    Reuters
  3. Triple jumper Zango wins Burkina Faso’s first-ever World Championship gold medal in Budapest
    Reuters
  4. Sha’Carri Richardson becomes new women’s 100m world champion, beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Budapest
    Reuters
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Three Highlights: Sha’Carri Richardson beats Fraser-Pryce to win women’s 100m gold; Stahl wins discus throw gold with championship record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment