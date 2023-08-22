MagazineBuy Print

Triple jumper Zango wins Burkina Faso’s first-ever World Championship gold medal in Budapest

Zango jumped 17.64m on his fifth of six attempts to overtake Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez, who won silver with 17.41m after fouling on three of his attempts. Martinez edged team mate Cristian Napoles who jumped 17.40m.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 02:41 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango celebrates after winning gold in men’s triple jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday.
Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango celebrates after winning gold in men’s triple jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango celebrates after winning gold in men’s triple jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango soared to victory in the men’s triple jump for the country’s first-ever World Athletics Championships gold on Monday, while 18-year-old title favourite Jaydon Hibbert of Jamaica pulled out injured.

Zango, ranked No. 2 in the world, jumped 17.64 metres on his fifth of six attempts to overtake Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez, who won silver with 17.41 after fouling on three of his attempts. Martinez edged team mate Cristian Napoles who jumped 17.40.

The 30-year-old Zango won his country’s first Olympic medal with bronze in Tokyo. He was the silver medallist at the 2022 worlds and third in 2019.

Hibbert, who has the best jump in the world this season - 17.87m - ran through the pit on his first attempt and clutched his hamstring. He received treatment but then withdrew from the competition.

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Hugues Fabrice Zango

