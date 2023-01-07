The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday announced a 26-member Indian contingent to participate in the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan from February 10-12.

The team will comprise 13 male and as many female athletes, including Tokyo 2020 Olympian Tajinderpal Singh Toor and women’s national record holder in 100m hurdles, Jyothi Yarraji.

“The selection of these athletes was based on their performances at the 36th National Games and National Open Athletics Championships 2022, and we have high hopes for their success at the event,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said.

In the last edition of the event, India finished with six medals, including four silver and two bronze.