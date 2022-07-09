Injured Warholm still not at 100% ahead of world championships

Norway's Olympic champion Karsten Warholm said he has not been operating at 100% after injuring his hamstring at a Diamond League meet in June, but added that he is in good shape ahead of next week's World Championships in Oregon.

The 26-year-old, who won the Olympic 400m hurdles in Tokyo last year, made a disastrous start to his season when he tore a muscle after jumping one barrier at the meet in Rabat.

"I've really had to be smart and to do the right things and try not to get setbacks because I didn't have time for that," Warholm told reporters on Friday.

"I think I'm in good shape, and all that work done before I got the injury, but for now, if my hamstrings can't take the power that it takes to run, I have a big problem. We go flat out when we run the finals.

"I have been going 96% (in training) and haven't felt anything. So I don't know what's between there (and 100%). That is what I'm going to find out in the days coming up to the championships."

The World Championships will be held in Eugene, Oregon from July 15, where Warholm will renew his rivalry with American Rai Benjamin.