MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wightman not to defend 1500m world title due to injury

The 28-year-old was a surprise winner in Eugene, Oregon last year when he beat Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap, with his father Geoff Wightman calling him home as the stadium announcer.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 16:19 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Britain’s Jake Wightman celebrates after winning silver in the men’s 800m final at the European Championships.
Britain’s Jake Wightman celebrates after winning silver in the men’s 800m final at the European Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Britain’s Jake Wightman celebrates after winning silver in the men’s 800m final at the European Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jake Wightman will not defend his 1,500 metres title at next month’s World Championships due to a foot injury sustained during a training camp earlier this year, the Briton said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was a surprise winner in Eugene, Oregon last year when he beat Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap, with his father Geoff Wightman calling him home as the stadium announcer.

Warholm wins 400m hurdles race hit by environmental protest in Stockholm

Wightman fractured his foot while training in South Africa and said he had “run out of time” to return to full fitness for the worlds, scheduled for Aug. 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“As a result of my injury I sustained in February, I’ve had to deal with several more setbacks as I prepared to race this summer,” Wightman wrote on Instagram.

“This means I’m sadly going to be unable to compete at Worlds which has been really gutting to come to terms with.”

Wightman also won the 1,500m bronze at the Commonwealth Games and 800m silver at the European Championships.

He has not raced this season but was guaranteed a place at the world championships as defending champion but decided not to run, choosing to focus on next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

“My focus has to be on getting my body rested and ready for 2024, to ensure I’ll be back performing at my best,” Wightman added.

“There are some risks I could’ve taken to be on that Budapest start line, however the potential to jeopardise my Olympic year makes this the obvious decision.

“I’m currently taking some downtime before starting my rehab, ready to be back running safely and pain-free by the end of August.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Jake Wightman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leicester City fined for UK anti-competitive arrangement with JD Sports
    Reuters
  2. India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: South Korea calls up US-born teenager Phair to WWC squad
    Reuters
  4. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Asian Games qualifier Aryan Nehra breaks yet another National Record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima banned for doping
    AP
  2. Wightman not to defend 1500m world title due to injury
    Reuters
  3. Woman athlete diagnosed with CTE brain disease in ‘landmark’ find
    AFP
  4. Sreeshankar looks to put disappointing Diamond League behind him in run-up to World Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leicester City fined for UK anti-competitive arrangement with JD Sports
    Reuters
  2. India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: South Korea calls up US-born teenager Phair to WWC squad
    Reuters
  4. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Asian Games qualifier Aryan Nehra breaks yet another National Record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment