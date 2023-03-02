Athletics

Jeswin Aldrin sets new National Record in men’s long jump at Indian Open

Jeswin broke Murali Sreeshankar’s record of 8.36m with a 8.42m jump in his third attempt at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition at Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka.

Team Sportstar
02 March, 2023 18:50 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jeswin Aldrin set a new National Record in men's long jump at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition at Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Jeswin Aldrin set a new National Record in men’s long jump at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition at Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES



Jeswin Aldrin set a new National Record in men’s long jump on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Jeswin broke Murali Sreeshankar’s record of 8.36m with a 8.42m jump in his third attempt at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition at Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka.

Jeswin, who hails from Mudalur in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, previously had a personal best of 8.26m achieved at last year’s Federation Cup in Thenhipalam. He also had an 8.37m effort at the same competition but it was wind assisted.

However, on Thursday, his 8.42m jump was achieved with the wind speed (1.8m/s) under the permissible limit of 2m/s.

The Athletics Federation of India tweeted, “NATIONAL RECORD ALERT. Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin creates a new national record in Men’s Long Jump at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition. With a jump of 8.42m, Jeswin broke Murali Sreeshankar’s record of 8.36m. Congratulations Jeswin! Way to go!”

