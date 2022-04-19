Former Olympic champion Gatlin announced TCS World 10k brand ambassador

Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Athens Olympics 100m gold medallist, was announced as the brand ambassador for the TCS World 10K Marathon to be held on May 15.

The American is also a four-time world championship gold medallist and his duels with the legendary Usain Bolt and his Jamaican teammates captured the world’s attention for a good part of the previous decade. Gatlin secured the 100m bronze behind Bolt and Yohan Blake at the 2012 London Games and the silver behind Bolt at Rio 2016.

Gatlin hung up his boots earlier this year, just after turning 40 and nearly a year after falling short in his attempt to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

“The last two years have been challenging for all of us and made me realise the importance of being together,” a media release quoted Gatlin as saying. “Sport has always been a great unifier and I am extremely excited to be a part of the event. This will be my first visit to India and I look forward immensely to the new experience.”