MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH | Jyothi Yarraji’s run to win gold in women’s 100m hurdles at Asian Athletics Championships

Jyothi Yarraji clinched gold in women’s 100m hurdles at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Thursday.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 15:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jyothi Yarraji in action.
Jyothi Yarraji in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Jyothi Yarraji in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Jyothi Yarraji clinched gold in women’s 100m hurdles at the 25 th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Thursday.

Jyothi did not have a great start but she was superior in the second half of the race. The 23-year-old from Visakhapatnam overcame rain and a strong challenge from Japan’s seasoned Asuka Terada and Masumi Aoki for a memorable victory.

India also won two bronze medals through decathlete Tejaswin Shankar – the national high jump record holder was making his debut in the multi-eventer in a major championship – and female quartermiler Aishwarya Mishra.

Related Topics

Jyothi Yarraji /

Asian Athletics Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: IND 86/2 (15 overs); Dhull attacks, India 90 away from win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jyothi, Ajay and Abdulla strike gold in Asian Athletics Championships
    Stan Rayan
  3. WATCH | Jyothi Yarraji’s run to win gold in women’s 100m hurdles at Asian Athletics Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy Final Live Score Day 3: South Zone 128/4, leads by 195 runs at Tea
    Team Sportstar
  5. Esports: Indian female CS:GO team gears up to make debut at Asian qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. WATCH | Jyothi Yarraji’s run to win gold in women’s 100m hurdles at Asian Athletics Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kept the medal thought out of my mind, says Jyothi Yarraji
    Stan Rayan
  3. Jyothi, Ajay and Abdulla strike gold in Asian Athletics Championships
    Stan Rayan
  4. Sprinter Archana Suseendran suspended for 18 months
    K. P. Mohan
  5. Sumit Antil clinches gold, sets World Record at World Para Athletics Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: IND 86/2 (15 overs); Dhull attacks, India 90 away from win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jyothi, Ajay and Abdulla strike gold in Asian Athletics Championships
    Stan Rayan
  3. WATCH | Jyothi Yarraji’s run to win gold in women’s 100m hurdles at Asian Athletics Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy Final Live Score Day 3: South Zone 128/4, leads by 195 runs at Tea
    Team Sportstar
  5. Esports: Indian female CS:GO team gears up to make debut at Asian qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment