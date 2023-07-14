WATCH | Jyothi Yarraji’s run to win gold in women’s 100m hurdles at Asian Athletics Championships

Jyothi Yarraji clinched gold in women’s 100m hurdles at the 25 th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Thursday.

Jyothi did not have a great start but she was superior in the second half of the race. The 23-year-old from Visakhapatnam overcame rain and a strong challenge from Japan’s seasoned Asuka Terada and Masumi Aoki for a memorable victory.

India also won two bronze medals through decathlete Tejaswin Shankar – the national high jump record holder was making his debut in the multi-eventer in a major championship – and female quartermiler Aishwarya Mishra.