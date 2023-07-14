Jyothi Yarraji clinched gold in women’s 100m hurdles at the 25 th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Thursday.
Jyothi did not have a great start but she was superior in the second half of the race. The 23-year-old from Visakhapatnam overcame rain and a strong challenge from Japan’s seasoned Asuka Terada and Masumi Aoki for a memorable victory.
India also won two bronze medals through decathlete Tejaswin Shankar – the national high jump record holder was making his debut in the multi-eventer in a major championship – and female quartermiler Aishwarya Mishra.
Latest on Sportstar
- India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: IND 86/2 (15 overs); Dhull attacks, India 90 away from win
- Jyothi, Ajay and Abdulla strike gold in Asian Athletics Championships
- WATCH | Jyothi Yarraji’s run to win gold in women’s 100m hurdles at Asian Athletics Championships
- Duleep Trophy Final Live Score Day 3: South Zone 128/4, leads by 195 runs at Tea
- Esports: Indian female CS:GO team gears up to make debut at Asian qualifiers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE