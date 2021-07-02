More Sports Athletics Athletics Karsten Warholm breaks 400 metres hurdles world record Warholm beat 1992 Olympic champion Young's mark of 46.78secs, which was set four years before the Norwegian was born and was the longest-standing record in men's track. Reuters OSLO, NORWAY 02 July, 2021 08:41 IST Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates after running 46.70 seconds to set a new men's 400m hurdles world record at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo, Norway. - AP Reuters OSLO, NORWAY 02 July, 2021 08:41 IST Norway's Karsten Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record when he completed the race in 46.70 seconds in front of his home fans at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday.Warholm beat 1992 Olympic champion Young's mark of 46.78secs, which was set four years before the Norwegian was born and was the longest-standing record in men's track.READ: Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo Paralympic berth "This world record was older than me!"@kwarholm on a special, special night at #OsloDL.#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/YLY9VXX4ls— Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) July 1, 2021 Twice world champion Warholm raced to an early lead and never let up as he was roared on all the way to the finishing line, which he crossed ahead of 2019 Pan American Games champion Alison dos Santos by more than six tenths of a second."I knew that I had a fast time in my body," said Warholm. "It might take another world record to win the Olympics."Warholm’s previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :